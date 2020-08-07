How to Spend How to Spend $100 at Neighborly The Wicker Park shop for handmade goods gets a new Lincoln Square outpost.

When Jenny Beorkrem began selling her stenciled city neighborhood maps, she stuck at first to e-commerce. But after making appearances at pop-up markets, she realized how effective getting in front of customers could be. “Letting people see the product in person and hear my story increased their interest,” she says. So in 2012 she opened the boutique Neighborly in Ravenswood to hawk her own goods and those of other independent makers, many of them local, offering workshops and community events to foster more interaction. This summer, Beorkrem is adding a new location in Lincoln Square, after opening one in Wicker Park last year and turning her original store exclusively into a studio. The newest shop remains true to the midcentury modern aesthetic of the first, and you can still find creative party games, ceramic hanging planters, and dozens of other handmade objects. Lately, with customers spending more time at home, Beorkrem has seen them flock to hygge-friendly items like candles, indoor grow kits, and frames for decorating the blank walls behind all those Zoom calls. Don’t have any decent art? Grab one of Beorkrem’s posters, too. 4710 N. Lincoln Ave.

$15 Chicago craft brewery map Photos: Courtesy of Neighborly

$19 Modern Sprout aloe indoor grow kit

$12 Orchard Street Apparel tote

$44 Graymarket Design scarf

$10 Big Heart Tea Co. Cup of Sunshine herbal tea

This article appears in the August 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

