A Zoom With a View

Admit it: Part of the allure of tuning in to Pritzker’s daily briefings was peering inside his home. We asked local designers to evaluate it and other celeb digs.

By Heidi Mitchell

Published today at 10:18 a.m.

The experts:Tiffany Brooks, winner of HGTV Design Star, and Jordana Joseph, owner of River North–based Jorje

Governor J.B. Pritzker

Photo: Office of Governor J.B. Pritzker

JOSEPH:The color of this room is deep and serious, as a governor should be. But something should contrast it — it looks so perfectly composed and conservative. How about throwing some unexpected objects on the shelves, like a drone?

BROOKS:I’m loving the vintage photo hanging on the face of the shelf. I like to go with a glam monochromatic color scheme and incorporate vintage art into a home office like he has.

 

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy

Photo: @stuffinourhouse/Instagram

BROOKS:Looks like Jeff needs a visit from Marie Kondo more than me, but I wouldn’t mind snatching up the cool vintage rugs from beneath all that stuff.

JOSEPH:The Marimekko-style drapery is fantastic! I would guess the vintage dentist’s chair in the corner is not so comfortable, but the space’s overall composition seems so genuine and unintentional that I have to respect his family’s eclectic vision. I wouldn’t live there, but it’s got flair.

 

ABC-7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott

Photo: WLS-TV Chicago

JOSEPH:Cheryl is a bundle of happiness, and the space reflects that. I love that the vibe is nautical — appropriate for a weather person. A sisal would bring in texture but maintain her home’s serenity.

BROOKS:I can’t look beyond the dog on the counter [in one kitchen shot], potentially with coronavirus on its paws.

 

Chance the Rapper

Photo: CBS

BROOKS:I know this sounds cliché, but with an album called Coloring Book, come on, Chance. Let me throw in more color!

JOSEPH:It looks to me like this condo is a very large hotel room. I mean, it’s lovely, of course, but way too safe. We all expect more from you!

