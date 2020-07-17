A Zoom With a View
Admit it: Part of the allure of tuning in to Pritzker’s daily briefings was peering inside his home. We asked local designers to evaluate it and other celeb digs.
The experts:Tiffany Brooks, winner of HGTV Design Star, and Jordana Joseph, owner of River North–based Jorje
JOSEPH:The color of this room is deep and serious, as a governor should be. But something should contrast it — it looks so perfectly composed and conservative. How about throwing some unexpected objects on the shelves, like a drone?
BROOKS:I’m loving the vintage photo hanging on the face of the shelf. I like to go with a glam monochromatic color scheme and incorporate vintage art into a home office like he has.
BROOKS:Looks like Jeff needs a visit from Marie Kondo more than me, but I wouldn’t mind snatching up the cool vintage rugs from beneath all that stuff.
JOSEPH:The Marimekko-style drapery is fantastic! I would guess the vintage dentist’s chair in the corner is not so comfortable, but the space’s overall composition seems so genuine and unintentional that I have to respect his family’s eclectic vision. I wouldn’t live there, but it’s got flair.
JOSEPH:Cheryl is a bundle of happiness, and the space reflects that. I love that the vibe is nautical — appropriate for a weather person. A sisal would bring in texture but maintain her home’s serenity.
BROOKS:I can’t look beyond the dog on the counter [in one kitchen shot], potentially with coronavirus on its paws.
BROOKS:I know this sounds cliché, but with an album called Coloring Book, come on, Chance. Let me throw in more color!
JOSEPH:It looks to me like this condo is a very large hotel room. I mean, it’s lovely, of course, but way too safe. We all expect more from you!
