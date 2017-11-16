Eight Pilsen Homes Have Sold for $600K or More This Year Price per square foot has nearly tripled in the last five years, data shows.

Looking to buy ultralow in trendy Pilsen? You’re too late: Price per square foot in the Lower West Side, which includes the neighborhood, has skyrocketed from $84 to $225 over the past five years. And this year, eight homes have sold for $600,000 or more—a veritable explosion when you consider that only six in that price range closed over the entire past decade, according to Midwest Real Estate Data.

Sure, you can still get twice as much for your money as you would in Lincoln Park, Lake View, or Roscoe Village, says Daniel Sullivan, a broker with Conlon/Christie’s International Real Estate. But with the upcoming Paseo trail, three restaurants on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list, and new condo developments aplenty, it probably won’t stay that way for long.

Here’s a look at three of the pricier places on the market.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Pomaville

729 W. 19th St.

List price:$699,999

This newly constructed house lacks curb appeal, but the open layout and skyline views from the rooftop make up for the boxy exterior.

Photo: Danny Kester

1704 S. Newberry Ave.

List price:$599,900

The terraced backyard and airy interior can turn this red-brick bungalow into party central whether it’s sunny and clear or hailing sideways.

1105 W. 16th St.

List price:$599,900

This 152-year-old two-story house sold for $172,200 in March 2016. It got gussied up and was listed for more than three times as much this October. So, uh, how’s that time machine coming?

