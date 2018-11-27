 Edit Module

A Celebration of Winter

Stop whining, people, and embrace it. Here’s our guide to the most delicious, stylish, adventurous, debauched, and all-around enriching season ever.

By Carly Boers, John Greenfield, Nina Kokotas Hahn, Maggie Hennessy, Jennon Bell Hoffmann, Cindy Kuzma, Phoebe Mogharei, Adam Morgan, Meghan Murphy-Gill, Carrie Schedler, and Brianna Wellen
Illustration by Grégoire Gicquel

Published today at 9:34 a.m.

Why Winter Is the Best Season

The Chicago Pedway Bar Crawl

The Best Sledding Hills in Town

Where to Swim Year-Round

How to Bike Through a Chicago Winter

… And the Case for Blowing it Off Entirely

So You Want to Try Olympic Ice Sports

Dress Warm Without Looking Like the Michelin Man

Where to Play With Your Dog Indoors

Make the Most Midwestern Casserole Ever

… Or a Snack Platter Worth Staying in For

Five Rooftop Bars Open All Year

The Shut-in’s Guide to Winter

Where to Take a Staycation

… Or, If You Must, Get Far Away From it All

Meet Lake Michigan’s Winter Surfers

Share

