See Future College Stars for $17 at the Chicago Elite Classic

Dante Photo: Darryl Woods/810Varsity.com

For high school hoops fans, the Chicago Elite Classic is like an early Christmas gift: a chance to catch top local and out-of-state talent in 11 games on November 30 and December 1 at Wintrust Arena. Joe Henricksen, whose City/Suburban Hoops Report tracks prospective recruits for college coaches, breaks down the players he’s most excited to see.

N’Faly Dante

Junior center, Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kansas)

“He’s a consensus top 10 player in the class of 2020. At 6’10", 230 pounds, he’s a man-child in high school basketball — a nightmare matchup inside with his brute strength and size. Kentucky and Kansas are all over him.”

Malik Hall

Senior forward, Sunrise Christian

“He’s coming home: He played his first two years at Metea Valley in Aurora. He’s versatile — can get to the rim or make shots from the perimeter and can play a number of positions. A top 50 player in the country.”

Adam Miller

Junior guard, Morgan Park (Chicago)

“The No. 1 ranked junior in Illinois, he’s an elite shooter, with legitimate 25-foot range, and was instrumental in Morgan Park’s 3A state championship run last year. He’s got a long list of high-major [conference] offers.”

Go: Friday, November 30 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, December 1 at 10 a.m., Wintrust Arena. Tickets: $17

This article appears in the December 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







