Stylish Gloves for Winter in Chicago

Flourishes and deluxe textures add a touch of drama to winter gloves.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 12:11 p.m.

Leather gloves with poly-satin lining and metal-studded fringe, shearling and leather gloves, and leather gloves with merino wool lining and crystal embellishments
Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Leather with poly-satin lining and metal-studded fringe, $148, Kate Spade New York, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

2. Shearling and leather, $720, Bottega Veneta, 800 N. Michigan Ave.

3. Leather with merino wool lining and crystal embellishments, $165, Coach, 625 N. Michigan Ave.

