Stylish Gloves for Winter in Chicago Flourishes and deluxe textures add a touch of drama to winter gloves.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

1. Leather with poly-satin lining and metal-studded fringe, $148, Kate Spade New York, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

2. Shearling and leather, $720, Bottega Veneta, 800 N. Michigan Ave.

3. Leather with merino wool lining and crystal embellishments, $165, Coach, 625 N. Michigan Ave.

This article appears in the December 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







