Stylish Gloves for Winter in Chicago
Flourishes and deluxe textures add a touch of drama to winter gloves.
1. Leather with poly-satin lining and metal-studded fringe, $148, Kate Spade New York, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
2. Shearling and leather, $720, Bottega Veneta, 800 N. Michigan Ave.
3. Leather with merino wool lining and crystal embellishments, $165, Coach, 625 N. Michigan Ave.
Share
Advertisement
Elevate Your Look with a Matte Watch
1 month ago
Get These Stylish Metallic Booties Immediately
2 months ago
Belt Bags > Fanny Packs
2 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.