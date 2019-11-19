 Edit Module
Each member of this year’s eclectic class of honorees, from a real estate agent turned Samaritan to a pro hockey player turned healthy eating advocate, has accomplished extraordinary things for the greater good.

Photography by DAVID KASNIC

The Neighborhood Builder

Emmanuel Pratt

The Samaritan

Candice Payne

The Environmentalist Athlete

Jonathan Toews

The Urban Chronicler

Alex Kotlowitz

The Activist Photographer

Dawoud Bey

The Volunteer

Gloria Walsh

Chicagoans of the Year

Published today at 8:00 a.m.

