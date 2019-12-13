This Jewelry Line Is Designed to Be Timelessly Trendy
Clara Williams’s multifaceted creations put the art in smart.
The season of maximalism is officially upon us, and Clara Williams is ready for it. The Chicago jewelry designer with an MBA from Harvard knows that making a lasting impression in the accessories department requires more than just style savvy — and the proof is in her unusually versatile line. Almost every one of her necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and pendants features a patented magnetic clasp to allow for customization with her interchangeable “centerpieces.” And when the fashion pendulum swings back to minimalism (your move, 2021), the embellishment can be detached for a sleek stud, collar, or bangle. For now, though, it’s all about überaccessorizing — and unlike in the ’80s, when looking as done-with-a-capital-D as possible was the name of the flamboyant game, today a single showstopper gets the spotlight. Take Williams’s solid 18-karat gold necklace ($13,125) with an 18-karat gold, peridot, diamond, and pink tourmaline centerpiece ($8,500, pictured here). “The beauty of this piece is that it’s just as gorgeous with a black gown as it is with a white T-shirt and jeans,” says Williams. Sometimes more is more. clarawilliams.com
Share
Advertisement
Lost Girls Vintage Hits Water Tower Place
1 week ago
A Very Cavallari Tchotchke Shop
3 weeks ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.