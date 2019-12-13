This Jewelry Line Is Designed to Be Timelessly Trendy Clara Williams’s multifaceted creations put the art in smart.

Photo: Ryan Segedi

The season of maximalism is officially upon us, and Clara Williams is ready for it. The Chicago jewelry designer with an MBA from Harvard knows that making a lasting impression in the accessories department requires more than just style savvy — and the proof is in her unusually versatile line. Almost every one of her necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and pendants features a patented magnetic clasp to allow for customization with her interchangeable “centerpieces.” And when the fashion pendulum swings back to minimalism (your move, 2021), the embellishment can be detached for a sleek stud, collar, or bangle. For now, though, it’s all about überaccessorizing — and unlike in the ’80s, when looking as done-with-a-capital-D as possible was the name of the flamboyant game, today a single showstopper gets the spotlight. Take Williams’s solid 18-karat gold necklace ($13,125) with an 18-karat gold, peridot, diamond, and pink tourmaline centerpiece ($8,500, pictured here). “The beauty of this piece is that it’s just as gorgeous with a black gown as it is with a white T-shirt and jeans,” says Williams. Sometimes more is more. clarawilliams.com

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

