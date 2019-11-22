Four Free Ideas for Uber’s Next Spinoff

• Every Bears fan needs an app that tracks the team’s draft position. When the Bears lose, it provides an instant silver-lining pick-me-up.

• How about a scrollable feed of city pride symbols that pops up when you enter a tattoo shop? Because if one more Chicagoan gets the flag on their calf, we’ll have to make it a category on the 2020 census.

• Uber recently added helicopter service from Manhattan to JFK Airport. You know who else could use that? Everyone who lives off the Red Line when there’s a Cubs game.

• Get the masterminds behind the UberPool algorithm to develop one that will tell you which Second City performers will become huge so you can see them before they move to New York.

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Chicago magazine.

