How to Spend How to Spend $850 at the Goop Pop-up Gwyneth Paltrow’s cult brand hits Chicago for the holidays.

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow rarely acts anymore, probably because she’s too busy curating ancient wisdom and obscure remedies for Goop, her $250 million wellness company. Though some of Paltrow’s finds seem tailor-made for grabby headlines and snake-oil accusations — jade yoni eggs! NASA-developed healing stickers! — her youthful dewiness can also be pretty convincing. How many times have you watched Paltrow slather Goop Glow over her makeup-free face on Instagram and look even more gorgeous?

Now, through January 5, you can purchase that exfoliator, plus hundreds of other quasi-wellness products, when the Goop MRKT pop-up makes its second appearance in Chicago. (The first was in 2015.) You’ll find everything from dermatologist to the stars Barbara Sturm’s face serums and Vitruvi’s design-forward aromatherapy diffuser to athleisure by GP’s pal Stella McCartney. Who knows, that Westman Atelier contour stick or Smile Makers vibrator just might make your appearance brighter and healthier in time for your office Christmas party. 48 E. Oak St., Gold Coast

$12 Onyx stainless steel straws, a set of four Photos: Courtesy of Goop

$300 Adidas by Stella McCartney jacket

$125 Goop Glow exfoliator

$300 Goop by GreenPan cookware, a six-piece set

$55 Smile Makers vibrator

$48 Westman Atelier contour stick

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

