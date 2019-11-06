Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

How to Write a College App Essay

EXPERT: Christopher Watson, dean of enrollment at Northwestern University

By Claire Voon

Published today at 11:15 a.m.

Illustration by John Kenzie
Illustration: John Kenzie

Don’t make it a résumé

“It’s not a brag sheet. It’s about breathing life into the pages and letting us know more about you.”

Be authentic

“Write as if you’re having a conversation with a friend, a teacher, or a relative and want them to know something that’s very important to you.”

Opine appropriately

“Sometimes taking controversial political stances can sound like you are repeating what Mom or Dad says at the dinner table. Seventeen-year-olds shouldn’t complain about their taxes.”

Proofread it

“Glaring grammatical errors are definitely noticed. They speak to the fact that you may have rushed or not cared.”

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module