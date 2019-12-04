The Queen of Games The messiness of real life (dog pee?) is behind each of Kim Vandenbroucke’s creations. And that’s what’s flung her to the top of a small, goofy, secretive world of game inventors.

Playing Peeing Pup, at least as an adult, is an exercise in staying calm. It’s essentially a game of hot potato, except instead of tossing around a vegetable, you’re frantically petting a plastic puppy, willing it to bark three times so you can pass it off before it pees in your face. Adding to the tension: I’m playing with the game’s inventor, Kim Vandenbroucke.

As the 40-year-old from Logan Square and I engage in a couple of rounds on a recent afternoon, I find myself hopping up and down and yelling at the incontinent dog, squealing every time it makes another noise (“It farted!”) and squeezing my eyes shut in fear of getting sprayed.

You can see why kids love it.

Peeing Pup, a Hasbro release initially sold only in Walmart, was a smash hit last holiday season — the biggest success of Vandenbroucke’s 17-year career as a game creator. (She won’t say how many games she has licensed in all, but her website lists 36.) It also landed her a Hasbro Emerging Inventor Award, as well as a nomination for game innovator of the year at 2019’s Toy & Game Innovation Awards, or TAGIEs, which are basically the Oscars of the industry.

How does one come up with such a strange — and strangely appealing — notion for a game? The idea came to Vandenbroucke in a flash one day, the kind of fully formed concept that she knew immediately would be a winner. “I was sitting at my kitchen counter, staring at my dog, Otis, who was looking a little shaggy, and I was like, ‘Man, you used to be so cute.’ Everyone wanted to hold him back then, but no one wanted to hold him for too long, because he’d pee,” she says. “And then it just hit me — that is a game!”

The idea had all the attributes that Vandenbroucke requires of a perfect game. To start, it doesn’t take long. When Vandenbroucke and I play, we work through three rounds in less than five minutes, and that includes refilling the dog’s water. (My theory is that the game is set on a timer and squirts after 30 to 45 seconds; when I bounce this off Vandenbroucke, she just smiles and shrugs.) Length of play is important to Vandenbroucke both as a competitor and as a parent. “I have limited time, and I’m pretty competitive, so I’d rather play two games in my free time and have a chance to win twice,” she says. “Plus, with a lot of games, at some point you realize: I’m going to lose, and I really hate when that happens and I still have another 20 minutes left to play.” Vandenbroucke, who has a 5-year-old daughter, also knows the torture of being roped into a game that lasts forever.

“Like Candy Land?” I ask.

“Well, with Candy Land, most parents admit to cheating,” she says. “The minute you pull a candy cane and have to go all the way back to the beginning, it’s like the misery continues.”

But expediency isn’t the only magic ingredient baked into Peeing Pup. Equally vital: It offers the same entertainment factor even if you’re not winning. After all, what kid doesn’t enjoy getting sprayed? “I really like thinking through the question of, Is everybody having fun?” Vandenbroucke says. “I like to make sure that even the person who’s losing is having fun.”

Of course, not all of Vandenbroucke’s inspirations come in a flash. Some games, like Blue Plate Scramble, start with a name and are reverse-engineered. (“I have a running list of great names with no game associated.”) Others are inspired by a feeling she wants to evoke among the players. Take the Build Up, a game where players force their opponents to add layers to a teetering tower, which was motivated by her desire to create a revenge-fueled stacking game. “I hate stacking games, because I’m really bad at them,” Vandenbroucke says. “So I was like, How do you put that feeling of revenge into the game, so that I’m actively forcing another player to add something to the stack? I wanted the revenge element amped up to an 11.” The Build Up is currently available only in Scandinavia, but it’s been a hit there, winning Party Game of the Year in Finland in 2018.

The game of Vandenbroucke’s that has been on shelves the longest is Scattergories Categories, a 2009 Hasbro release that is a twist on the hit 1988 word game. Instead of using one letter to fill out 12 categories, players have only one category per round — “Names of Cities,” for example — but have to come up with answers that start with each letter in a related word printed on the card they pull. (For “road trip,” say, answers might be Raleigh, Oakland, Atlanta, Detroit, and so on.) “At the time, it was really popular to have line extensions for classic games,” Vandenbroucke says. “My family loved playing Scattergories, but it had a shelf life because eventually we’d get bored by the same 12 cards. It was really limiting. But then I wondered, What if you flip-flopped that?”

While Peeing Pup was something of a lightning strike, most of Vandenbroucke’s games — she pitches 35 to 50 ideas a year — require more work to flesh out. She blocks out about an hour every day for brainstorming and is specific about what she’s working on in each session. One day it might be “mass-market children’s games,” while another might be “crass adult party games.” Her ideas come from everywhere. A car-ride exchange with her daughter — “What do you think is in that truck?” — became Chugga Choo!, a puzzle game that involves loading cargo into train cars. She was recently inspired by a meme she saw on Twitter, but when she realized the name she’d come up with was already taken, she moved it to her “revisit later” pile.