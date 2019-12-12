Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Go Fully Overboard With These Twinkly Accessories

Light up the holiday party with bedazzled shoes, bags, and other ornaments.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 1:29 p.m.

Glittered leather clutch, glittered pumps with leather lining, beaded and sequined satin pouch, Valentino Garavani beaded shoulder bag with leather lining, Rochas leather and brocade heels with leather lining, and raw silk and crystal headband
Photo: Colin Beckett

1. Glittered leather clutch, $95, Rebecca Minkoff, 106 E. Oak St.

2. Glittered pumps with leather lining, $248, J.Crew, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

3. Beaded and sequined satin pouch, $325, Alice + Olivia, 919 N. Michigan Ave.

4. Valentino Garavani beaded shoulder bag with leather lining, $4,175, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

5. Rochas leather and brocade heels with leather lining, $820, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St.

6. Raw silk and crystal headband, $195, Azeeza, 900 N. Michigan Ave.

Crystal-beaded clutch with leather lining

Crystal-beaded clutch with leather lining, $5,695, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module