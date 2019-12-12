Go Fully Overboard With These Twinkly Accessories
Light up the holiday party with bedazzled shoes, bags, and other ornaments.
1. Glittered leather clutch, $95, Rebecca Minkoff, 106 E. Oak St.
2. Glittered pumps with leather lining, $248, J.Crew, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
3. Beaded and sequined satin pouch, $325, Alice + Olivia, 919 N. Michigan Ave.
4. Valentino Garavani beaded shoulder bag with leather lining, $4,175, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
5. Rochas leather and brocade heels with leather lining, $820, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St.
6. Raw silk and crystal headband, $195, Azeeza, 900 N. Michigan Ave.
Crystal-beaded clutch with leather lining, $5,695, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
