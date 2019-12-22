Alt Lang Syne Offbeat yet memorable ways to close out the 2010s and ring in the new decade

Photo: Courtesy of Live Like Roo

For families

At the Pre-New Year’s Eve Party at Little Beans Café, kids aged 1 to 6 can experience all the decadence and excitement of an adult holiday — G-rated, of course. Along with pizza, veggies, and desserts, the tykes can drink mocktails at the “libations” table or dance to family-friendly music under a disco ball. Dec. 30. Logan Square, Evanston. 5:30 p.m. $35, $20 for each additional child. littlebeanscafe.com

For fancy pants

If you’re going to dress to the nines, you might as well do it creatively. Hosted by the event group Privit Echelon Partnership, the 1920s-themed New Year’s Eve ball NYECHI promises to end Prohibition “again” with unlimited cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and plenty of jazz and swing dancing at the Lyric Opera House. Dec. 31. Loop. 7 p.m. $60–$150. eventbrite.com

For dog lovers

At this function at the Pillar Loft hosted by the pet charity Live Like Roo, canines are not just welcomed guests but pampered ones. And while your pup is treated to massages, decadent treats, and endless pats on the head, you can enjoy live music and hors d’oeuvres — and even enter to win a dog-friendly architecture cruise. Dec. 31. Near West Side. 8 p.m. $30–$85. livelikeroo.org

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







