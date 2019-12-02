That’s so Whitney

It’s become a local Twitter meme to joke that you’re dressed like a member of Chicago’s indie rock group of the moment: “78% of men at Pitchfork Fest are in the band Whitney,” read a tweet from this year’s festival, where the duo’s set was one of the most buzzed about. The look is the default uniform of chill Logan Square bros — wireframe glasses, Carhartt beanie, some corduroy or flannel. It has become so sneakily ubiquitous that on my way to meet up with Whitney at Archie’s Tavern in Humboldt Park, I realize I am dressed like a member of Whitney.

If the gently rumpled duo — guitarist Max Kakacek, 29, and drummer and singer Julien Ehrlich, 27 — is shorthand for a quintessentially Chicago sartorial sense, it’s because since Whitney formed in 2015, its cozy, infectious soft rock has placed the group in the upper echelons of the city’s indie scene. The release date (August 30) of its second record, Forever Turned Around, was proclaimed Whitney Day by Mayor Lori Lightfoot — not bad for a band that began with a couple of roommates having a laugh.

Which isn’t the whole story: Ehrlich and Kakacek had previously played together as members of Smith Westerns, the glam-garage outfit that shot to fame at the beginning of the decade before breaking up, somewhat contentiously, in 2014. “Between the end of Smith Westerns and the beginning of Whitney, we were just screwing around,” Ehrlich says. “But I think in order to make something powerful, you can’t try to force it. There was no agenda. We were just trying to write a better song than we had the song before.”