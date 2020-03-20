50 Moments That Shaped Chicago 1970–2020 A lot has happened since Chicago published its first issue 50 years ago this month. Mayors have toppled the status quo, championships have been won and lost (and won again), a blizzard paralyzed the city, protests rocked it, a pandemic galvanized it. In honor of our anniversary, here’s our ranking of the most significant events of the last half century.

A lot has happened since Chicago published its first issue 50 years ago this month. Mayors have toppled the status quo, championships have been won and lost (and won again), a blizzard paralyzed the city, protests rocked it, a pandemic galvanized it. In honor of our anniversary, here’s our ranking of the most significant events of the last half century.