Chicagoans of the Year

In an unprecedented year, these six honorees — from the doctors who guided us through the bleakest days to the organizer who became the face of a revolution — showed us that humanity and hope persist.

Photography by Marcus Smith

Published today at 10:12 a.m.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MARCUS SMITH

The Caretaker
Aleta Clark
The Healer
Tanya Lozano
The Dream Team
Allison Arwady and Ngozi Ezike
The Nurturer
Erick Williams
The Organizer
Aislinn Pulley

