Love Has Not Been Canceled

When City Hall reopened July 6, after a nearly four-month coronavirus hiatus, interest in having weddings there boomed, as couples looked for a viable option. “There was a huge influx — easily 75 phone calls a day,” says marriage court clerk Michele Roberts. A City Hall ceremony used to be like going to the DMV: Wait in a crowded room, then approach a civil servant hoping you have all the right documents. Things operate differently now. Hours are limited (down to four hours a day Monday through Friday and two hours Saturday morning), appointments are required, guest lists max at two, and social-distancing and mask rules apply, though your judge might let you take off your face covering just long enough to kiss. One particular Saturday — September 26 — 18 couples tied the knot at City Hall. Here are 10 of their stories.