Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Love Has Not Been Canceled

The pandemic may have put a stop to big weddings, but plenty of local couples are still getting hitched at City Hall. One morning in September, we captured the big day for 10 of them.

Text by Samantha Yadron
Photography by Ryan Segedi

Published today at 8:42 a.m.

When City Hall reopened July 6, after a nearly four-month coronavirus hiatus, interest in having weddings there boomed, as couples looked for a viable option. “There was a huge influx — easily 75 phone calls a day,” says marriage court clerk Michele Roberts. A City Hall ceremony used to be like going to the DMV: Wait in a crowded room, then approach a civil servant hoping you have all the right documents. Things operate differently now. Hours are limited (down to four hours a day Monday through Friday and two hours Saturday morning), appointments are required, guest lists max at two, and social-distancing and mask rules apply, though your judge might let you take off your face covering just long enough to kiss. One particular Saturday — September 26 — 18 couples tied the knot at City Hall. Here are 10 of their stories.

Grace Montalvo & Jose Arriaga

Hammond, Indiana

The person most eager for this wedding was not the bride or groom but their 11-year-old son, Chance. The marriage of his parents, who’ve been together 14 years, was “his everything,” Grace says. So when it came time for the proposal, he did his research: “He spent days watching Lifetime movies.” At a gathering at Grace’s parents’ house last Christmas Eve, Chance “informed everybody as they were coming in the door, ‘My dad’s proposing to my mom today. It’s a surprise,’ ” Grace says. At dinner, Chance hurried his mother through her meal, then led her to another room, where Jose got on one knee under a mistletoe and proposed.

What took so long? “We’ve been dating since we were 18, and had a child together three years after that, but we needed time to grow,” Grace explains. “We both just recently started to get into that place where we’re feeling good about ourselves, where our lives are where we want them to be.”

At some point, the two, both 33, hope to have a ceremony in Mexico, where Jose’s parents live. “It was difficult for me because my parents couldn’t come,” he says. But the couple incorporated them into the big day. That’s them in the photo Chance holds.  

Marsilius Clark & Leslie Williams

Bellwood

Marsilius, 44, and Leslie, 42, had intended to go big, with a May wedding in Las Vegas, complete with a nighttime ceremony on the beach at Mandalay Bay and a 200-person guest list. But a month out, their coordinator emailed to say the resort was canceling weddings. They didn’t want to opt for a smaller local ceremony because that would mean cutting enough guests to comply with the 50-person limit imposed by the state. “To say, ‘I’m sorry, you can’t come’ — we didn’t want to do that,” recalls Marsilius.

If they couldn’t have everyone there, then they would have no one: Saying “Take that!” to the coronavirus, they decided on a City Hall wedding. “You pretty much can’t really count love out,” says Leslie. Still, they weren’t about to fully compromise on the ceremony. “We wanted to treat it just the same as if it were in a church or at the venue,” says Marsilius. “Wearing blue and dressing up was our way of trying not to water it down.” Why blue? It was one of the colors for Leslie’s bridal shower, which also had to be canceled.  

Gladys Ramirez & Laurentino Rodriguez

Little Village

For Gladys, you can say it was love at first postsurgery sight. Four years ago, she had gone into the hospital for a couple of back procedures and woke from the second one to find Laurentino, 51, waiting in the recovery room. The two had worked together at a corporate mailing service for 15 years, but their relationship had always just been friendly. “I was surprised he was there to see me,” says Gladys, 54. “We just started talking there, at the hospital. We started going out after I got out.”

They applied for a marriage license in early March, not long before the coronavirus began shutting things down. When City Hall reopened, they decided to go the simple route. “The situation and money-wise, it’s kind of hard,” says Gladys. “We’re just happy we got married.”

But shh, keep all this to yourself. As of October, the couple still hadn’t revealed to friends and family that they had gotten hitched, preferring to wait until they can hold a party and break the news to everyone in person. Unless, of course, those people are already learning about it precisely right now.  
Edit Module

Boris Yang & Cherie Poertner

Bucktown

Boris, 33, and Cherie, 30, had long made plans to wed on September 26 — just at a lake house, followed by a reception. But in August, when it was clear the pandemic wasn’t going away anytime soon, they decided to alter those plans rather than delay them. “We thought, We’re not going to be able to celebrate; instead, we’re going to be worried about the coronavirus,” says Boris. “What happens if people get it afterward? We’re going to remember that happened instead of us getting married.”

They wanted to keep their original date, though — they’d set it so long ago, it already felt like it would mark their anniversary — but with limited slots available at City Hall that day, that was no sure thing. “We got extremely lucky,” says Boris.

The two met 10 years ago in Oklahoma City and got engaged last December. “I always wanted to ask her,” says Boris. “But I just … I had, you know … Obviously I was scared.” He proposed on the State Street Bridge. “We were both in giant parkas,” he says.  

Margarita Silva & Jorge Franco

Wheeling

These two would have had a civil ceremony even if there hadn’t been a pandemic. In Michoacán, Mexico, home state of Jorge’s parents and Margarita’s father, couples have two ceremonies: one in the eyes of the law, and one in those of the church. They could have gotten married in Wheeling, but the City Hall in downtown Chicago held special meaning. “My parents married at this same courthouse,” says Margarita, 37. That was in 1995, when she was 12, about 20 years after her parents immigrated. (Jorge, 34, and his parents immigrated in 1988.)

Margarita’s father has since moved back to Michoacán, although her mother still lives here. He returned for the occasion but couldn’t attend the ceremony because of travel-related quarantine requirements. “At least I was able to see him,” says Margarita. He brought with him her dress, which was hand-embroidered in Michoacán. Her hand-painted shoes had a monarch, the butterfly that migrates to Michoacán, on one and the outline of the Mexican state on the other. “Everything ties back to Michoacán,” says Jorge.

The pair got engaged a year ago after a group excursion to Starved Rock. Jorge had planned to propose while hiking, but “he’s kind of shy,” says Margarita. “He didn’t want to ask in front of everybody.” So he got on one knee back at home.  

Richard Condit & Susan Elliott

Uptown

“It’s a long saga,” says Richard of how he and Susan, who have lived together for more than 10 years, finally ended up tying the knot after a seven-year engagement. “The thing was, we had been putting off our marriage,” says Susan, 54. “Stuff happened in our family: My mom died and my dad died. No one really felt like celebrating. We finally thought, This summer, we’ll do it. And then, the pandemic.”

Pre-COVID, they had plans for a ceremony in Michigan, with family coming in from Georgia, California, and Oregon. “We had reserved houses long, long in advance,” says Richard, 64. “Then we couldn’t get our money back on one. We lost about $5,000.”

They considered putting off the ceremony before ultimately deciding to go to City Hall. “We thought about it, and we just wanted to be married,” says Susan. “You know, you look so forward to it. It was still so sweet to be with Rick and get married.” Afterward, they celebrated with family over Zoom, cutting a cake together and drinking Champagne.  

Edgardo Vergara & Ma Sionie Sales

Irving Park

It took two countries, five decades, and two failed marriages for Ma Sionie and Edgardo to find each other again. The two, both 63, met when they were in grade school in the Philippines but fell out of touch after they went to different high schools. Then in 2018, Ma Sionie, who by then was divorced and living in Chicago, started reconnecting with old classmates online. She found Edgardo, who was in the process of splitting up with his wife, on Facebook, and the two got closer over the next few months. When she returned to the Philippines that November to visit her three sons and six grandchildren, she told Edgardo to meet her at Manila’s main airport. It was the first time she had seen him in more than 50 years. “He was very different,” she says. “He was ugly when he was in elementary. There was a big change.” Soon they fell in love, and Edgardo moved here last year.

Because Ma Sionie lives with a cousin, who at 82 is more vulnerable to the coronavirus, she didn’t want to risk a wedding gathering. What’s most important to her, she says, is having Edgardo by her side. “When I met him, I was always crying every day,” she says. “It’s very sad here in America. I’m not used to being far from my family. He makes me happy. He can make me laugh.”  

Juan Rocha & Karla Prado

Pilsen

The pandemic should have had no impact on this couple’s plans: After getting in engaged in July, they booked a church ceremony nearly two years out, on May 28, 2022, the five-year anniversary of their relationship’s start. But as they continued to shelter in place together, they felt a need to further strengthen their bond through marriage — a need they felt couldn’t wait. “It’s gonna sound weird, but it was our time to take the next step, and the only thing available was City Hall,” says Karla, 31. There were practical reasons, too, for moving swiftly. Juan, 30, has been a Chicago police officer for five years, and the couple wanted to make sure that if anything ever happened to either of them, the other would have the legal power to make decisions about things such as hospital care. In some way, plunging ahead instinctually was in keeping with how their relationship started. Karla says that on their first date at Bucktown’s Sushi Para and the Logan Theatre three years ago, she “knew Juan would be the one.”  
Edit Module

Jordan Sazant & Sevia Raelson

Downers Grove

At the onset of the pandemic, this couple, living in Philadelphia at the time, had plans for a Fourth of July ceremony in Montreal, where they are from. But they quickly nixed that when it became clear that international travel restrictions would make it unfeasible. “Crossing the border would have been impossible,” says Jordan.

A twist: Sevia got a job as an occupational therapist in Woodridge, and the couple moved to the western suburbs on the very weekend they were supposed to wed. “I remember telling Sevia that it was disappointing that we couldn’t get married as planned,” says Jordan, “but at least no matter what, that day we were still taking steps toward the next chapter of our life.”

With the pandemic dragging on, the couple, both 28, decided to speed things up. They had pushed their Montreal ceremony to next August — an event they still plan to hold — but didn’t want to wait for that to get hitched. “Once we got settled here, we realized that there’s no guarantee that that’s even something we can count on,” Sevia says. “We figured, Well, what’s the point of waiting? We want to start our lives. We want to go through other milestones.”  

Emmanuel Ndifor & Deja Whitt

Forest Park

The two met five years ago at the River North club Joy District, their mutual go-to happy hour spot. Both worked nearby — Deja, 24, at a nonprofit, Emmanuel, 26, at a career-development startup. “He was my bar buddy,” says Deja. “I’d see him in there all the time, and we’d get into conversations.” Two and a half years in, they started dating, and in January the couple got engaged.

Every time they set a date, the pandemic’s persistence would push their plans back. So instead of waiting it out indefinitely, the self-described type A’s decided to take control of the situation and plunge ahead. “We kind of just got impatient,” says Deja. “So we were like, Why not?”

Afterward, they headed straight for breakfast in River North, just the two of them. “We went into a blissful food coma courtesy of the chocolate chip pancakes and omelets at Meli Cafe on Wells,” says Deja. “Not what we originally had planned, but it was nice. At the end of the day, we were happy that we were able to do it in the city. The important thing to us is that we were just together.”  

Share

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

[ CLOSE ]