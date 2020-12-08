Is This the Fanciest Bungalow in Chicago?

Drive down Castlewood Terrace, and you might not think you’re in Uptown anymore. As the street’s National Register of Historic Places registration form points out, unlike the apartment-filled streets to its north and south, which also run off Marine Drive, one-block-long Castlewood is dotted with late 19th- and early 20th-century red or yellow brick houses on 50-foot-wide lots. Notables like Studs Terkel and Gloria Swanson called the street home.

“It’s like an oasis in the city. It’s a dead-end street, so there’s no through traffic. And it’s all [historical] homes, so you really feel like you’re in an old, beautiful suburb,” says Andrew Mann, who lives at 819 West Castlewood Terrace with his partner, Brian Neelley. “Every time I get dropped off by an Uber or a taxi, they’re like, ‘I never knew this neighborhood existed.’ ”

Mann, who plans to retire out west, has listed his three-bedroom Castlewood Terrace home, which sits toward the eastern end of the street, with Baird & Warner for $1.83 million. Architect Robert C. Berlin, who designed several YMCA buildings throughout Chicago, built the house in 1915. When Mann purchased it in 2008, it was the street’s only single-story bungalow — though after his upgrades, it might now be more accurately dubbed a bungalow luxe.

Over the next few years, Mann, who’s executive vice president at a wire and cable manufacturer, worked with now-retired architect and interior designer John Regas and “basically took the house down to the brick.” Among many changes to the house, which is now 3,329 square feet, not including a finished basement, they added a second floor with a master suite and office. On the first floor, they put a fireplace back in the living room and installed Prairie-style windows. In some of the bathrooms, mirrors seemingly float in front of those windows, rather than hang on the walls. “It’s all nature coming in,” says Mann. “Even on our Chicago gray days, the house is really bright.”