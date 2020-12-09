Edit Module
Valley of the Indies

Thanks to a crop of upstart boutiques, the scenic Fox Valley is your new favorite, far-out holiday shopping hamlet.

By Kelly Aiglon

Published today at 10:37 a.m.

Branch Gardens
Branch Gardens   Photo: Courtesy of Kori Kasper

Branch Gardens

77 S. Lake St., Aurora
The goods:Leafy temptations, from spiky sansevierias to airy monsteras, that will unearth your inner plant parent. Smudge sticks, healing crystals, and body oils add a witchy wellness touch.
The vibe:What owner Kori Kasper calls “edgy Zen.” The shop is in an unfinished garage that’s adorned with anatomical posters, religious prints, and, of course, lush greenery.
The bonus:Great sales. Many “babies” can be found for under $10.

Hearth & Hammer General

319 Main St., Batavia
The goods:Pick-me-ups (kitchen tools, organic bath products, stationery) for gifting or hoarding. The emphasis is on local makers, like jewelry designer Natalie Clare’s simple geometric baubles.
The vibe:Secret society. The store is tucked back in a parking lot and outfitted with antique books, wood fixtures, and a display of relics like a windmill counterweight.
The bonus:Watch the three house lines of candles being molded in the adjoining workshop.

The Cotton Seed Creative Exchange

8 N. Broadway, Aurora
The goods:Owner Yvonne Toney-Thompson stocks feel-good things that have cultural or creative significance: beaded jewelry from the Masai tribe in Kenya, for instance, and Toney-Thompson’s own line of soaps.
The vibe:Craft market meets social hub. Makers sell items from their own vibrant sections while the TV in the seating area plays NPR’s Tiny Desk concerts.
The bonus:Pour yourself a free cup from Bamenda Coffee, a Hyde Park roaster run by an 18-year-old girl.

Harvey’s Tales

216 James St., Geneva
The goods:New books in every genre imaginable. The children’s and classics selections are especially strong, and the staff-pick shelf is rife with undiscovered gems.
The vibe:Bibliophile’s paradise. Every inch of this charmingly creaky 1863 house has been gracefully converted into a space that welcomes lingerers, down to old closets that have been rehabbed into cozy reading nooks.
The bonus:Owner Roxanne Osborne and family run a virtual book club.

