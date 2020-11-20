How to Spend How to Spend $1,000 at Madame ZuZu’s Plant-Based Emporium The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan and his fashion designer partner, Chloe Mendel, reopen their beloved tea salon.

Billy Corgan has always flouted convention. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and his partner, Chloe Mendel, cofounder of the faux fur brand Maison Atia, have taken their family’s vegan, sustainable lifestyle and invited their Highland Park neighbors for a nice cuppa and some retail therapy. Two years after they closed the first iteration of Madame ZuZu’s, they’ve opened a teashop that’s bigger, at 4,000 square feet, and better, with comfier seating, loftier culinary ambitions, and a larger performance space. “A lot of writers, poets, comedians, and musicians live here,” Mendel points out (and, yes, Corgan plans to take the mic). “We have beautiful banquette seating and a stage for postpandemic shows, cooking classes, and even themed dinners.” She wakes at 5 a.m. daily to bake all the pastries, including the perfectly cakey chocolate chip banana bread; her team makes everything else in-house, sourcing produce from local farmers. The Parisian salon–inspired boutique proffers 18 blends from Rare Tea Cellar, as well as chic blankets by Olivia Wendel, hand-dipped incense, artisanal teaware, and Mendel’s creations. What’s not punk rock about drinking reishi while shopping for an emerald-green faux fur coat? 1876 First St., Highland Park

$850 Genevieve faux fur coat Photos: Ian Ace Photography and Maison Atia

$28 Lemon Berry Meritage blend from Rare Tea Cellar

$20 Madame ZuZu’s ceramic mug

$125 Porcelain vase

Scroll down to add to total.

This article appears in the December 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







