What to Sell at Chicago’s New Luxury Consignment Store The RealReal, a luxury consignment store, opened its doors on Michigan Avenue in October. If you find one of the following types of items during your pandemic-fueled closet purge, you’re in luck. They’re among the top sellers in Chicago — and so should fetch you good sums.

Illustration: John Kenzie

1. Streetwear

Quote:From $165 for sneakers

The RealReal says:“Chicago is home to some of the biggest names in streetwear, so we’re leaning into sneakers and streetwear from brands like Nike, Yeezy, Balenciaga, and Off-White.”

Standout pick:Yeezy x Adidas Boost 350 V2

2. Handbags

Quote:From $525 for a clutch

The RealReal says:“Our Chicago shoppers gravitate toward the likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Hermès — classic pieces that fit into their everyday lifestyle.”

Standout pick:Louis Vuitton Pochette Accessoires and Neverfull

3. Watches

Quote:From $2,150 for a Rolex

The RealReal says:“Rolex is always a high-ticket brand on our site, but in Chicago, we see especially high demand.”

Standout pick:Rolex Submariner

This article appears in the December 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

