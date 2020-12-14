What to Sell at Chicago’s New Luxury Consignment Store
The RealReal, a luxury consignment store, opened its doors on Michigan Avenue in October. If you find one of the following types of items during your pandemic-fueled closet purge, you’re in luck. They’re among the top sellers in Chicago — and so should fetch you good sums.
1. Streetwear
Quote:From $165 for sneakers
The RealReal says:“Chicago is home to some of the biggest names in streetwear, so we’re leaning into sneakers and streetwear from brands like Nike, Yeezy, Balenciaga, and Off-White.”
Standout pick:Yeezy x Adidas Boost 350 V2
2. Handbags
Quote:From $525 for a clutch
The RealReal says:“Our Chicago shoppers gravitate toward the likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Hermès — classic pieces that fit into their everyday lifestyle.”
Standout pick:Louis Vuitton Pochette Accessoires and Neverfull
3. Watches
Quote:From $2,150 for a Rolex
The RealReal says:“Rolex is always a high-ticket brand on our site, but in Chicago, we see especially high demand.”
Standout pick:Rolex Submariner
