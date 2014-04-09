Bohemian House
Chicago, IL 60654
Critic’s Notes
You can’t call Bohemian food unsexy in this retro-charming dining room, not with a starter such as deviled eggs with cured salmon and salmon roe and an entrée of roast duck breast with sauerkraut, braised barley, and turnips accented with caramelized honey. Round it out with a just-baked apricot kolacky. Excellent Czech and local craft beers on draft.
Dishes We Liked
Hungarian lángos (fried flat potato bread) with garlic butter, sour cream, and aged Gouda ($9); salt and vinegar chips with horseradish-onion dip ($6); housemade knackwurst with sweet-and-sour cabbage, radish, mustard, and horseradish cream ($13); pork schnitzel with dill potatoes, bacon, onions, and charred lemon ($23); dark chocolate custard with salted caramel ice cream, candied peanuts, butterscotch, and cocoa tuile ($9)
Additional Information:
|Rating:
|Price:
|$20-$39
|Cuisine:
|Czech
|Neighborhood:
|River North
|Noteworthy:
|
Child friendly
Wheelchair accessible
|Hours:
|L Mon-Fri, D nightly. Br Sat, Sun.
|Date Opened:
|07/18/2014