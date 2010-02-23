The restaurant that launched Brendan Sodikoff’s Hogsalt empire harks back to gastropub-ascendant days with a mood-lit, swanky atmosphere. Flavors come on strong—rightfully so in a rich mousse of foie gras and pork liver, but overmuch in the too-big, too-fudgy chocolate cake. Almost all menu items are executed well—octopus carries a perfect char, pork sausage pasta delivers spice, chicken stays juicy—so diners’ ultimate verdicts probably depend on how much they love such high-octane food. Classic cocktails excel.