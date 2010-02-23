Gilt Bar
Chicago, IL 60654
Critic’s Notes
The restaurant that launched Brendan Sodikoff’s Hogsalt empire harks back to gastropub-ascendant days with a mood-lit, swanky atmosphere. Flavors come on strong—rightfully so in a rich mousse of foie gras and pork liver, but overmuch in the too-big, too-fudgy chocolate cake. Almost all menu items are executed well—octopus carries a perfect char, pork sausage pasta delivers spice, chicken stays juicy—so diners’ ultimate verdicts probably depend on how much they love such high-octane food. Classic cocktails excel.
Dishes We Liked
Burrata with smashed peas, mint, and pickled ramps ($14); fava bean salad with farro, feta, almonds, and Champagne vinaigrette ($10); Gunthorp Farms chicken with oregano and roasted garlic ($19); 20 -to-26 ounce coal-fired rib eye with béarnaise and Maldon steak salt ($44 to $46); raspberry sorbet ($4)
Additional Information:
|Rating:
|Price:
|$20-$39
|Cuisine:
|Contemporary American
|Neighborhood:
|River North
|Noteworthy:
|
BYO (up to $5 corkage)
High noise level
Outdoor dining
Wheelchair accessible
Will seat past 10:30 p.m.
|Hours:
|D nightly. Late dining Fri, Sat.
|Date Opened:
|2/23/2010