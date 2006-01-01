Chef-owner Matthias Merges’s yakitori-inspired restaurant makes you feel as though you’re adrift in modern Tokyo, devouring big bowls of beer-chicken ramen, skewers of Asian sausages, and open-faced bao bun “tacos” stuffed with blood sausage and pickled cauliflower. The signature twice-fried chicken has no equal in Chicago, while the stellar beverage list improves everything around it. Save room for dessert, perhaps honey toast. All fanciful, creative, and surprisingly affordable.