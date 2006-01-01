Yusho
Chicago, IL 60618
Critic’s Notes
Chef-owner Matthias Merges’s yakitori-inspired restaurant makes you feel as though you’re adrift in modern Tokyo, devouring big bowls of beer-chicken ramen, skewers of Asian sausages, and open-faced bao bun “tacos” stuffed with blood sausage and pickled cauliflower. The signature twice-fried chicken has no equal in Chicago, while the stellar beverage list improves everything around it. Save room for dessert, perhaps honey toast. All fanciful, creative, and surprisingly affordable.
Dishes We Liked
Brussels sprouts in Chinese sausage vinaigrette ($7); Filipino sausage with braised house sauerkraut ($5); chicken wings with Thai chili, bonito salt, and lime ($6); blood sausage with red pepper purée and cauliflower ($9); twice-fried chicken with chili dipping sauce ($12); Yusho Honey Toast ($10)
Additional Information:
|Rating:
|Price:
|$20-$39
|Cuisine:
|Japanese
|Neighborhood:
|Logan Square
|Noteworthy:
|Wheelchair accessible
|Hours:
|D Wed-Mon. Br Sun.