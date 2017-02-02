Fall in Love with These Valentine-Approved Accessories
For a big night out or for some flirty flair any day.
1. Heeled sandals
Suede, $895, Jimmy Choo, 114 E. Oak St.
2. Tassel earrings
Oscar de la Renta, silk, $390, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.
3. Heart handbag
Leather, $398, Kate Spade, 56 E. Oak St.
4. Rose handbag
Leather, $2,295, Dolce & Gabbana, 68 E. Oak St.
5. “Love” clutch
Edie Parker, acrylic, $1,495, edie-parker.com.
6. Rose sunglasses
Anna-Karin Karlsson, cotton acetate, $517, annakarinkarlsson.com.
7. Heart sandals
Leather, $325, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.
8. “KISS Me You Fool” iPhone case
Resin, $55, Kate Spade.
9. Bloom bracelet
Oscar de la Renta, crystal and glass, $590, oscardelarenta.com.
Share
Advertisement
Styles from the Slopes Are Trending this Winter
1 month ago
On Trend: Glam Accessories for Holiday Party Season
2 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.