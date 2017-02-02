Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Fall in Love with These Valentine-Approved Accessories

For a big night out or for some flirty flair any day.

By Jessica Moazami

Published today at 12:55 p.m.

Heeled sandals, tassel earrings, heart handbag, rose handbag, “Love” clutch, rose sunglasses, heart sandals, “KISS Me You Fool” iPhone case, and bloom bracelet
Photo: Erika DuFour

1. Heeled sandals

Suede, $895, Jimmy Choo, 114 E. Oak St.

2. Tassel earrings

Oscar de la Renta, silk, $390, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

3. Heart handbag

Leather, $398, Kate Spade, 56 E. Oak St.

4. Rose handbag

Leather, $2,295, Dolce & Gabbana, 68 E. Oak St.

5. “Love” clutch

Edie Parker, acrylic, $1,495, edie-parker.com.

6. Rose sunglasses

Anna-Karin Karlsson, cotton acetate, $517, annakarinkarlsson.com.

7. Heart sandals

Leather, $325, Tory Burch, 45 E. Oak St.

8. “KISS Me You Fool” iPhone case

Resin, $55, Kate Spade.

9. Bloom bracelet

Oscar de la Renta, crystal and glass, $590, oscardelarenta.com.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module