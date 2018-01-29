WEST

Italian Animale Logan Square Order via Caviar The gnocchi and pappardelle from this sibling of Osteria Langhe are handmade, come with your choice of four sauces, and seamlessly transition from container to candlelit table. Bonus: For $14, you can add an order of frozen housemade plin, a stuffed pasta, for another night in. Best things to order Pappardelle with pesto-alfredo sauce ($12), fresh plin with herb butter ($16)

Mexican Antique Taco Multiple locations Order via Caviar, DoorDash Thanks to inventive fillings (tamarind barbecue pork, tempura Alaska cod) and sturdy housemade tortillas that withstand the inevitable delivery jostle, Antique is a top choice for taco night. Best things to order Chili cheese curds ($10), carnitas tacos ($9 for two), mushroom tacos ($9 for two)

Asian fusion The Bento Box Bucktown Order via thebentoboxchicago.com, Grubhub With only four entrées to choose from—all tasty Korean-Thai—deciding what to order from the couch has never been easier. And the portions are large enough to feed two. Best things to order Red chili chicken with noodles ($22), house hot sauce ($1)

Tex-Mex Big Star Wicker Park Order via DoorDash This taco temple dispatches orders in carefully considered containers (see “Thinking Inside the Box,” page 86) that protect their cargo better than a bag. Best things to order Taco al pastor ($3.50), taco de chorizo ($3), chips and guacamole ($8)

Pizza Coalfire West Town, Lake View Order via Caviar The stealth pick for delivery is the generous charcuterie platter ($18): a gorgeous tableau of prosciutto, coppa, speck, nduja, and artisanal cheeses. Another great thing to order Soppressata and Broccolini pizza ($18)

Indian Curry on Fire Little Italy Order via BeyondMenu, Caviar, DoorDash, Grubhub, Seamless, Uber Eats Speed is one of this restaurant’s best attributes. Add Gobi Manchurian (fried cauliflower; $9) to your cart without fear—if you use the right delivery service (see “Delivery-App Smackdown,” page 90). Other great things to order Butter chicken ($13), garlic naan ($2)

Chinese Duck Duck Goat West Loop Order via Caviar, DoorDash It’s hard to get a prime-time reservation at this Stephanie Izard spot, but delivery never takes more than an hour. Best things to order Hot-and-sour egg drop soup ($13), hong shao rou ($15)

Breads, pastries, and coffee Floriole Lincoln Park Order via Caviar Treat a loved one—or yourself—to a five-star breakfast in bed. This beloved bakery will even deliver a still-warm latte. La vie est belle. Best things to order Vegetable quiche ($10), chocolate croissant ($4.50), latte ($4)

Fried chicken Honey Butter Fried Chicken Avondale Order via Caviar Here’s a beautiful symbiosis: The warmth from the fried bird—loved for its juiciness—softens the accompanying honey-sweetened butter to dippable consistency during its trip to your door. Best things to order Four-piece fried chicken ($16), pimento macaroni and cheese ($4)

Sandwiches J.P. Graziano West Loop Order via Postmates This stalwart’s meaty sandwiches promise instant gratification. But a gigantic jar of the famed housemade giardiniera ($8.50)—also available for delivery—is a gift that keeps on giving. Other great things to order Italian sandwich ($8), cannoli ($3)

Barbecue Lillie’s Q Bucktown Order via Grubhub, Postmates, Seamless What sets this BBQ joint’s wings ($13 for six) apart? They’re smoked, then barely fried, and thus stay moist while en route to your home compared with most way-too-greasy deep-fried wings. Other great things to order Pulled pork sandwich ($15), macaroni and cheese ($8)

New American Lula Cafe Logan Square Order via Caviar This farm-to-table pioneer has always offered an affordable “café” menu, and its upscale yet simple offerings, like beet bruschetta ($11), make for perfect delivery fare. Other great things to order Lemony kale with Parmesan ($6), marinated beets with dill ($6)

Italian Nonna’s West Loop Order via Caviar, Grubhub, Postmates, Seamless We’re not going to tell you that Nonna’s gloriously drippy meatball sub ($10) will arrive looking pretty, but once you take a bite, we’re sure you won’t care. Other great things to order Eggplant Parmesan sandwich ($9), chopped salad ($8)

Indian Pub Royale Wicker Park Order via Caviar, DoorDash This bar’s curries, though not strictly traditional, bring deeper and more complex flavors than much of what you’ll find on Devon Avenue. Best things to order Eggplant curry ($15), paratha ($5)

Vietnamese Saigon Sisters West Loop Order via saigonsisters.com, Caviar, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, Seamless Delivery lets the juices from the saucy banh mi sandwiches soak into the crusty baguettes just enough to create the ideal crunchy-soft textural contrast. Best things to order VBQ banh mi ($10), shrimp spring roll ($7.50), Vietnamese iced coffee ($3.50)