Inspirational Athlete Alert: Your Hometown Guide to the Olympics
Here are all the Chicago-area competitors to root for when you tune in to the Winter Games from February 9 to 25.
Kevin Bickner
Ski Jumping
Hometown:Wauconda
Why you should root for him:This will be the first Olympic appearance for the U.S. record holder.
Kendall Coyne
Ice Hockey
Hometown:Palos Heights
Why you should root for her:The women’s team is a contender for gold, though it could be another nail biter: During her first Olympic run in 2014, Coyne left Sochi with silver after her team fell to Canada in overtime.
Shani Davis
Long-Track Speed Skating
Hometown:Chicago
Why you should root for him:He’s back! The 35-year-old, who flamed out in Sochi, is competing in his fifth straight games.
Aja Evans
Bobsled
Hometown:Chicago
Why you should root for her:The multitalented Evans, who won bronze in 2014, trained to compete in track and field at the Rio games, but a torn ACL thwarted her plan.
Lana Gehring
Short-Track Speed Skating
Hometown:Glenview
Why you should root for her:Gehring’s coming out of retirement after failing to qualify for Sochi. (Her team nabbed bronze in the 3,000-meter relay during the Vancouver games in 2010.)
Michael Glasder
Ski Jumping
Hometown:Cary
Why you should root for him:Glasder’s childhood home overlooked the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove—the same facility where he trains today.
Brian Hansen
Long-Track Speed Skating
Hometown:Glenview
Why you should root for him:Talk about a cold-weather athlete: Hansen also enjoys surfing in Lake Michigan in winter.
Alexa Scimeca Knierim
Pairs Figure Skating
Hometown:Addison
Why you should root for her:After undergoing three abdominal surgeries in 2016, she won the U.S. pairs championship this year with her husband, Chris Knierim.
Casey Larson
Ski Jumping
Hometown:Barrington
Why you should root for him:Larson shot down the ski jump ramp for the first time at just six-years-old during an open house at Norge.
Emery Lehman
Long-Track Speed Skating
Hometown:Oak Park
Why you should root for him:He won the 5,000-meter Olympic trials—but the U.S. didn’t qualify to compete in that event in PyeongChang. Luckily, U.S. Speedskating added him as a team pursuit specialist—that is, reserve—to round out the men’s crew.
Bradie Tennell
Figure Skating
Hometown:Carpentersville
Why you should root for her:She shot up from ninth place last year to become the 2018 U.S. champion.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.