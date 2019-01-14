Chanel Trades its Mag Mile Space for a Two-Story on Oak Street The design of the new boutique was influenced by founder Coco Chanel’s exacting theories on style

Photo: Ryan Segedi

The exodus of luxury retailers from Michigan Avenue to Oak Street continues this winter with Chanel’s move out of the Drake. The design of the company’s new Oak Street boutique was influenced by founder Coco Chanel’s exacting theories on style, from the black-and-white stone grid motif — a nod to Chicago’s layout and Coco’s love of the colors — to the mirrored room dividers that evoke the ones in her Parisian apartment. You’ll find everything you expect: signature tweed apparel, double-C-emblazoned jewelry, and classic fragrance and beauty products (I see you, No. 5). Grab a collectible costume necklace ($2,550, pictured): The price may be steep for glass pearls and nonprecious metal, but charms never go out of style.

65 E. Oak St., Gold Coast

