How to Spend

How to Spend $500 at Outdoor Voices

The athleisure brand brings its vibrant leggings, crop tops, and sweats to Lincoln Park.

By Heidi Mitchell

Published today at 10:00 a.m.

Those tricolor leggings you’ve seen at the dog park and in your Instagram feed? They come courtesy of Outdoor Voices, the five-year-old label based in Austin, Texas, that — praise be! — gives sporty types a down-to-earth answer to glossier athleisure brands (see its unretouched ads featuring models with cellulite). The brand’s 10th boutique (and first in the Midwest) opened on Armitage in December and will host weekly events for all levels of local athletes, part of CEO Tyler Haney’s #DoingThings initiative. Shoppers are greeted with screenings of classic John Hughes films and are invited to toss their street clothes in lockers, try on some compression fashions, and go for a run outside or join a free class inside. Alternate approach: They can pretend that punching bag in the corner is their boss and relieve some serious workplace angst. 841 W. Armitage Ave.

7/8 Springs leggings

$85

7/8 Springs leggings
Photos: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices
Exercise dress

$100

Exercise dress
Athena racer-back crop top

$45

Athena racer-back crop top
Tote bag
Tote bag, free with purchase
OV Clifton running shoes

$140

OV Clifton running shoes
CloudKnit hoodie

$85

CloudKnit hoodie

