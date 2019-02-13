The Maximum-Fun, Minimum-Drama Guide to Raising Kids in Chicago This compendium of insider tips, expert-tested resources, and hard-earned wisdom reveals a delightful truth: Our city is one huge playground. By Jennon Bell Hoffmann, Carly Boers, Meghan Murphy-Gill, and Lauren WilliamsonPhotography by Ryan SegediIllustrations by Jean-Manuel Duvivier Published today at 12:46 p.m. Share Other City Life stories Meet the Guy Who Explores Chicago’s Sewers for Fun 1W ago Where It’s Always Sunny in Chicago 1W ago Most Popular Elon Musk’s O’Hare Train Would Probably Not Take 12 Minutes A Near-Castle With a Storied History Hits the Market in Lake Forest Chicago Pizza Is Trending in Tokyo — As Fondue Meet the Guy Who Explores Chicago’s Sewers for Fun The Joffrey’s Anna Karenina Aims for Movie-Theater Drama The Five Best Places to Dine Alone in Chicago What $200,000 Buys in Chicago (in the Dead of Winter) Radiant Spaces What Happened to High-Speed Rail in Illinois? A Turkish Coffee Roaster Finds a Home in Logan Square Edit Module Edit Module Submit your comment Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies. Enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.