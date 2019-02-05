Radiant Spaces
During the bleak, short days of winter, there is no natural resource the body and spirit crave more than sunlight. We asked art photographer Clarissa Bonet to capture five urban sanctuaries designed to make the most of this precious commodity.
Gratz Center at Fourth Presbyterian Church
This sleek 2014 addition to the venerable early-20th-century Gothic Revival structure on Michigan Avenue includes an airy common area that invites quiet contemplation. It features a meditation labyrinth and a suspended abstract artwork installed as a memorial for a pastor. “The most dramatic light was coming through the south windows and lit up the sculpture, which is covered in iridescent film and threw light all around the room,” Bonet says.
