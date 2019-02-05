Gratz Center at Fourth Presbyterian Church

This sleek 2014 addition to the venerable early-20th-century Gothic Revival structure on Michigan Avenue includes an airy common area that invites quiet contemplation. It features a meditation labyrinth and a suspended abstract artwork installed as a memorial for a pastor. “The most dramatic light was coming through the south windows and lit up the sculpture, which is covered in iridescent film and threw light all around the room,” Bonet says.