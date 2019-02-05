Edit Module
Radiant Spaces

During the bleak, short days of winter, there is no natural resource the body and spirit crave more than sunlight. We asked art photographer Clarissa Bonet to capture five urban sanctuaries designed to make the most of this precious commodity.

Published today at 12:32 p.m.

Gratz Center at Fourth Presbyterian Church

This sleek 2014 addition to the venerable early-20th-century Gothic Revival structure on Michigan Avenue includes an airy common area that invites quiet contemplation. It features a meditation labyrinth and a suspended abstract artwork installed as a memorial for a pastor. “The most dramatic light was coming through the south windows and lit up the sculpture, which is covered in iridescent film and threw light all around the room,” Bonet says.

 

Winter Garden at the Harold Washington Library Center

The sparkling crown of this immense downtown library, the ninth-floor reading room has the warm, welcoming feel of a leafy town square. “The space is magical, transformative,” says Bonet. “The structural elements of the glass canopy and windows create a beautiful dappling effect. On my scouting visit, I spent three hours watching the light and reading a book here.”  

Pool at the Peninsula Chicago

Perched on the 19th floor of one of the city’s priciest hotels, this may be the Midwest’s most inviting winter swimming hole. The pool occupies a narrow aerie furnished with ferns and wooden patio furniture and is flanked by floor-to-ceiling windows that admit abundant light. “The room is warm and humid,” says Bonet. “It actually feels tropical. It’s a very calming place.”  

Galvin Recital Hall at Northwestern University

With its wood walls and plush red seats, this auditorium — the centerpiece of Northwestern’s four-year-old Ryan Center for the Musical Arts in Evanston — seems to glow from within. But it’s the daylight flooding through the soaring, south-facing glass wall that gives the space its unique luminosity. “I wanted the room to feel grand,” Bonet says of her decision to position a lone string quartet on the stage in the otherwise empty hall. “So I imagined depicting a rehearsal, a quiet time before the show starts.”  
Summer House Santa Monica

In photographing the sun-drenched atrium dining room of this popular Lincoln Park restaurant, Bonet created a simple vignette: “I was allowed to shoot only before the restaurant opened, and so I created the scene of a person waiting for her friends to arrive. The light pours in through the barrel-vaulted glass ceiling, and plants are hanging all over — you definitely get the feeling of California.”  

The Joe and Rika Mansueto Library at the University of Chicago

“I’ve never seen a space quite like it,” Bonet says of this 8,000-square-foot Helmut Jahn–designed reading room, which sits beneath an immense elliptical glass dome on campus. “You enter through a sort of tunnel and emerge into this wide-open, minimalist, very quiet space. It gets less direct sunlight in winter, but even when the weather is overcast, the room is bright.”  
