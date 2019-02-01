Your Talking Points for February 2019 This month’s essential cocktail party fodder

2018 biennale Photo: Tom Harris/Courtesy of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the University of Chicago

1 Flying out of O’Hare and Midway comes with a perk during Airport Restaurant Week, which runs through Feb. 7: free eats from Summer House Santa Monica, Torta Frontera, and more.

2 Civil rights lawyer Flint Taylor, who represented numerous victims of disgraced Chicago police commander Jon Burge, chronicles decades of abuse and wrongful convictions in The Torture Machine, out Feb. 12. Take your blood pressure meds before you read.

3 Oral arguments begin Feb. 14 in the lawsuit filed by Protect Our Parks over the Obama Presidential Center’s chosen site in Jackson Park. TBD whether the ex-prez will fold like George Lucas.

4 Chicago’s installation from last year’s Venice Architecture Biennale will be on view at Wrightwood 659, starting Feb. 14. In an age of ultra-politicized walls, Studio Gang and others examine the idea of citizenship.

This article appears in the February 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







