The Four Best Florists for Winter in Chicago

1 Asrai Garden

1935 W. North Ave. and 311 N. Morgan St., asraigarden.com

Perfect for:The green-thumbed mystic

The vibe:Its dark walls hung with antelope heads, Elizabeth Cronin’s witchy general store isn’t your typical florist. Come to the Wicker Park location (or the new Ace Hotel outpost) for the oft-asymmetrical still-life-worthy arrangements, stay for the hand-painted tarot cards and incense bundles.

Seasonal standout:Darkly romantic designs (generally $30 to $200) with dusky purple amnesia roses and black calla lilies

2 Flowers for Dreams

1812 W. Hubbard St., flowersfordreams.com

Perfect for:The philanthropist

The vibe:At this florist and delivery service, each themed bouquet ($35 to $125) is unique, using the freshest seasonal stems of the day. It all comes packaged in recyclable materials such as burlap and birch wood. Steven Dyme and Joseph Dickstein donate a quarter of their business’s profits to a different charity each month.

Seasonal standout:Curly willow branches from Wisconsin farms

3 Cornell Florist

1645 E. 55th St., cornellflorist.com

Perfect for:The old-schooler

The vibe:A Hyde Park fixture since 1939, this shop is heavy on vintage charm — the hardwood flower cooler is an original fixture, and the cash register is from the 1910s. Its current owners, Lindsay Levita and Amanda El-Khoury, have added “rambling shapes, contrasting textures, and unlikely ingredients” to the bouquets, according the store’s website.

Seasonal standout:Arrangements (starting at $50) studded with anemones and even small decorative oranges

4 Field & Florist

1908 W. Division St., fieldandflorist.com

Perfect for:The farmers’ market regular

The vibe:Owners Molly Kobelt and Heidi Joynt grow their own flowers in southwest Michigan (supplementing from wholesalers when necessary). During the winter, arrangements are available only by custom phone order (typically $45 to $175), but the Wicker Park storefront reopens with grab-and-go bouquets for big holidays like Valentine’s Day.

Seasonal standout:Evergreens from the owners’ farm

