I Got a Guy
Where Anthony Navarro Gets His Party Decor
The creative director at Liven It Up Events shares his favorite supplier for entertaining at home.
“I discovered Foursided at the end of my block about four years ago. Once I found it, I was like, Hello! I walk by it almost every day. Its window displays are so interesting — they draw me in. The owners source unexpected items that are great as props and decor for parties and for home entertaining. I bought a terrarium that was hanging on the wall, which I turn on its side and use as a serving bowl. I’ll also buy paper goods — cards, cheeky signage, cocktail napkins — and sometimes candles and unique serving pieces there. The goods are super on-trend, and I always find little things like a candle in a cool jar that I can build a vignette around for a tasting station or a table.” 2958 N. Clark St., Lake View
