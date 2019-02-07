Where Anthony Navarro Gets His Party Decor

“I discovered Foursided at the end of my block about four years ago. Once I found it, I was like, Hello! I walk by it almost every day. Its window displays are so interesting — they draw me in. The owners source unexpected items that are great as props and decor for parties and for home entertaining. I bought a terrarium that was hanging on the wall, which I turn on its side and use as a serving bowl. I’ll also buy paper goods — cards, cheeky signage, cocktail napkins — and sometimes candles and unique serving pieces there. The goods are super on-trend, and I always find little things like a candle in a cool jar that I can build a vignette around for a tasting station or a table.” 2958 N. Clark St., Lake View

This article appears in the February 2019 issue of Chicago magazine.

