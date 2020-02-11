 Edit Module
An epicure’s guide to the best stores, the tastiest snacks, the must-have specialty ingredients, and much more
 
How to Shop Like a Chef >
An Obsessive’s Guide to Mitsuwa Marketplace Six Local Staples That Beat the Big Brands The Ultimate Eataly Party Platter Where Chicago Chefs Shop
Paulina Meat Market’s Hidden Wonders Chefs’ Secret Weapon Condiments Ten Rotisserie Chickens, Ranked H Mart’s Tastiest Snacks
The Ultimate Ice Cream Aisle José Olivarez’s Ode to the Supermercado Four Regional Cult Products You Can Buy Here The Best Place to Eat While You Shop

By AMY CAVANAUGH, MICHAEL GEBERT, CATE HUGUELET, CARRIE SCHEDLER, REBECCA SKOCH, MICHI TROTA, and CLAIRE VOON

Photography by JEFF MARINI

Illustrations by RANDI ZAFMAN

Published Tuesday at 1:35 p.m.

How to Shop Like a Chef

An epicure’s guide to the best stores, the tastiest snacks, the must-have specialty ingredients, and much more

