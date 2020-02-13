How to Break Up With Someone Expert: Relationship coach Love McPherson (yes, that’s her real name)

Illustration: John Kenzie

Keep the choice rational

“If you leave in anger, pretty soon that fire’s going to sizzle down. That’s when you start going back. It’s gotta be a decision not filled with emotions.”

Listen to learn

“Don’t do all the talking. What you hear will help you in your next relationship. Consider it a class in relationship college.”

Stay above the fray

“Hear the person’s pain but avoid a debate. You don’t walk into a house of mold and get on the treadmill and start breathing deeply. Separate yourself from toxicity.”

Make a clean cut

“Don’t give false hope. And don’t double back later when you’re lonely: ‘Let me get that booty call.’ If the person was really hurt by you, leading them on is selfish.”

