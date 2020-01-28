Yes, Hollywood’s hottest celebrity stylist has trademarked that term.

You have never seen someone make phone calls like Law Roach makes phone calls. In the back of a black Escalade crawling through Midtown Manhattan traffic to the Tommy Hilfiger offices, Roach has dual iPhone Xs pressed symmetrically to each cheekbone, shifting between conversations with no discernible warning. On both phones, a second caller is on hold — a frazzled assistant in L.A., a promoter begging him to bring Zendaya to one event or another. Which is to say, Roach is conducting four phone conversations at once, a feat that is giving me no small amount of secondhand anxiety. This is normal, he assures me.

Or at least this is normal when it’s two days before New York Fashion Week and you’re arguably the world’s most in-demand celebrity stylist. Except that Roach doesn’t like being called a stylist: It’s a little bit basic, the kind of term claimed by people who list four different cities in their Instagram bio. He prefers — insists upon, really — the title of “image architect,” which he says he trademarked a couple of years back. (How’d he go about registering the trademark? “Being a cunt,” he says with a little sideways laugh. “I get so much joy out of sending cease-and-desist letters.”) “Stylist” would suggest that Roach’s job is to put beautiful clothes on beautiful people, and on some level this is the case. But what Roach does isn’t really about fashion per se; fashion can be bought, learned. There is a cerebral side to image architecture, as he tells it, a way of approaching each client with the holistic, methodical detail of an architect drafting a blueprint.

And then there’s something else, too: the unquantifiable part of the whole Law Roach thing that can’t be taught or faked. He’ll tell you it’s simple. It’s just that Roach loves women more than anything — loves the idea of them, the glamour of them, has since he was a kid growing up on Chicago’s South Side. And when Roach goes about dressing a woman, there is an element of divination to the process. He sees them, simple as that.

A month after our meeting, at the 2019 InStyle Awards ceremony, Roach will receive his Stylist of the Year honors from Zendaya, the mind-bendingly gorgeous young actress who, beyond being Roach’s longest-running client, has become his muse, his little sister. “You are an absolute visionary,” she’ll gush as Roach takes the stage, swathed in the silken robe of a Qing dynasty emperor at the height of his power. “You have taught me so much about myself: not to give an ef what people think, to be proud of who I am when I look in the mirror.” What Roach does for his clients is deeper than putting them in clothes.

The visit to Tommy is to wrap up the many loose ends of this weekend’s runway show for the latest Tommy x Zendaya collection, for which Roach, 43, serves as creative director. This is one of his roughly 40 gigs, the most prominent including a stint as a judge on America’s Next Top Model, a mentorship position at cooler-than-thou streetwear platform VFiles, and a client roster boasting, either currently or at one point, Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Haddish, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, shall we go on?

You probably want to know what the world’s sole image architect is wearing two days before fashion week. Today, Roach is dressed in a thawb, an ankle-length tunic popular in the Arabian Peninsula — it’s kind of his thing at the moment — styled with a thrifted navy blazer, gold-framed Gaultier eyeglasses, and a jaunty black felt fez, or something fez-adjacent. He is wearing androgynous stack-heeled white boots by Maison Margiela whose cloven-toed design, inspired by Japanese work boots of the early 1900s, is more Tatooine cantina than Vibram FiveFingers. Roach left Chicago for Los Angeles almost six years ago, but two faded tattoos scrawl down the sides of his supremely moisturized fingers: One reads “312,” the other “Fuck You.” “Kinda like, ‘Fuck you, I’m from Chicago, I don’t care,’ ” he says with a sly grin.

And he is carting around an Hermès leather purse, the size of an extra-large pizza box, that should probably be behind glass in a museum — an intricately stitched leather collage depicting a cool-toned, headlight-lit, mountainous highway scene. This bag is currently Roach’s most beloved possession, and when I tell you the retail cost, it’s going to make you feel something. I will put it like this: You could buy a gently used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 right now and still have 10 grand to play around with, or you could have this bag.

As for the doubles match of phone calls happening as our car creeps down Madison Avenue, Roach is in dire need of looks for two of his clients to wear at the Emmys in just a couple of weeks, one for Zendaya and one for his newest client, the British actress Jameela Jamil. “I need you to get to Vera Wang immediately,” he’s imploring his assistant in L.A., second phone showing sketches of the designer’s gowns in ice white and emerald.

Onscreen, these gowns don’t particularly move me in any special direction; they’re pretty, but then again, one would hope they’d be. Yet two weeks later, when my Twitter timeline floods itself with photographs of Zendaya on the Emmys red carpet, I’ll get it. To behold the 23-year-old Euphoria star in a custom silk gown somewhere between Batman & Robin’s Poison Ivy and The Wiz’s Emerald City, slit up to there, legs down to there, hair in auburn Old Hollywood waves, is just plainly one of those moments that somehow reaffirm our brief tenure on this burning planet. It reminds me of watching televised red carpets as a kid, not out of any real interest in the awards themselves but for the sheer awe of witnessing the spectacle of women’s magic, studying how surface details could occasionally reveal the soul. I suppose what I’m saying is, it’s art.

Roach at the Tommy Hilfiger offices, where he fit models for the fashion week debut of the latest Tommy x Zendaya collection

Law Roach was never supposed to be here, “here” being the ritziest echelons of red-carpet fashion or the Tommy Hilfiger showroom. He grew up moving around the South Side, mostly near 79th and Essex in South Shore, the oldest of five siblings with a single mother; his father was never in the picture. He went to Harlan Community Academy, off 95th and Michigan — when he felt like showing up. “There just really wasn’t any rules in my house when I was living with my mother,” he recalls. At 14, he moved in with a friend whose structured household Roach credits for helping him to finish high school. “My situation at home wasn’t the best,” he tells me. “I grew up in a tough neighborhood, in a school that was full of gangs. I don’t know what saved me. I just always knew something bigger was coming.”

Roach never had to officially come out as gay to his high school peers — it was something that was just kind of understood. “We’re talking about a time when being gay in the black community was really tough,” he says. “But I never really had a lot of problems, because I was always comfortable with being me. I’ve always had a soft voice, I’ve always had very feminine mannerisms, so it actually made me feel special, because I was so different from everyone around me.” Back then Roach hung out with the tough guys in school, who implicitly had his back. “I mean, you had the bullying. I got the ‘faggot’ every now and again. But I also had friends who were like, ‘Yo, what’d you just call him?’ I always felt really protected. My authenticity that helps me excel today — it helped me back then too, because I was just always me.”

Roach was obsessed from an early age with the iconography of women. His mother introduced him to the films of Diana Ross: Lady Sings the Blues, The Wiz, and especially Mahogany, the Motown-produced 1975 drama in which Ross plays a South Sider who works her way up from Marshall Field’s shop girl to the hyperglam world of European fashion. Ross designed all her own costumes for the movie, Roach tells me, the flowy peach silk kimonos and rainbow-colored dream gowns. “Making clothes for rich people to look at in a magazine? You think any of this crap means anything to these people around here?” a fellow South Sider barks at Ross’s character, who tosses back: “It means something to me!” In some circles, the film’s considered high camp; to Roach, the Midwestern tale of the transformative power of glamour was a revelation.

Meanwhile, Roach would accompany his grandmother thrifting after church each Sunday, despite the fact that showing up to public school rocking Salvation Army wasn’t a fast track to popularity in the ’80s and ’90s. “For young people, we wanted everything new and brand-name,” he explains. “But I wanted to have cool stuff that nobody else had, and I didn’t have a lot of money. Years later, I fell in love with the art of thrifting all over again. I think it’s an art form.”

When he got back into thrifting in his 20s, after studying psychology at Chicago State, Roach was initially shopping for himself but was increasingly drawn to the women’s pieces that gave him unexplainable chills — dresses and shoes and handbags that occasionally reminded him of people he loved. He’d start downtown and head toward the south suburbs, hitting all the Salvation Armys and Village Discount Outlets in between.

Still, it was a hobby, not a vocation. “I just didn’t grow up thinking that fashion was something you made a living doing,” he tells me. “I’m from the time where it was very much: Go to school, get a degree, get a good job. I didn’t have anybody to look up to in creative fields, to show that you can live in abundance doing creative things.”

Before long, Roach had built up a serious collection of women’s vintage, much of which he kept stashed in the trunk of his car. One night, after a bartending shift at the since-shuttered West Town club Rednofive, a friend happened to glimpse one of Roach’s hauls spilling out of his trunk. “There was this huge black leather clutch, and she was like, ‘Oh my God, why do you have that?’ ” he remembers. “She said, ‘How much would you charge for it?’ I was like, ‘Uh, maybe 50 bucks?’ And I had paid, like, $2 for it, so that markup was kinda incredible. She showed the bag to some of our other friends and told me, ‘Everyone wants you to come over. We’ll have cocktails. Just bring all your stuff.’ ” Suddenly Roach was doing regular trunk shows that were getting more and more popular, friends inviting friends inviting friends. The trunk of his car wasn’t cutting it anymore.

With Siobhan Strong at their career-making Chicago thrift shop, Deliciously Vintage, in 2009; dressed to the nines at age 2 Photos: Courtesy of Law Roach

By 2009, Roach and a close friend, Siobhan Strong, had opened Deliciously Vintage, a storefront at Halsted and 18th in Pilsen. The two had known each other since the late ’90s and would collaborate on styling gigs around town, for which they accumulated a carefully curated collection of vintage pieces they’d alter to be more fashion-forward. In their four years in business, the duo developed a reputation for the illest secondhand finds in the city, a mixture of designer pieces and whatever else happened to catch their eye. They had a certain girl in mind. “Sometimes with fashion, everybody kinda looks the same,” Strong tells me by phone. “So people would come into Deliciously Vintage to get that great piece to set them apart. Maybe for their birthday they want a sequined jacket from Balmain from the ’80s, something that no one else is gonna look like that in that moment. It wasn’t for everyone. Chicago gets a bad rap because it’s the Midwest, so people think everything is utilitarian. But girls here get it.”

The store’s reputation spread by word of mouth (the social media era was only just beginning). But Roach and Strong’s social circle ran deep—and included Kanye West, whom Strong had known since college. And when West popped in unannounced in the spring of 2009 to drop five grand on clothes for someone TMZ called an “unnamed woman” (read: Amber Rose), the store blew up. Suddenly stylists were flocking in from across the country, soliciting Roach and Strong to help them find the gems. “Of course I knew what a stylist was, but I didn’t know how viable that profession was until then,” Roach recalls.

It was Kanye’s endorsement that emboldened Roach to establish himself as a professional artist. “You know, fake it till you make it, be confident while you faking it,” he says with a laugh. He won people’s trust through sheer charisma and kept their trust by making them look dope.

Roach’s first paying client was the R&B singer K. Michelle; around the same time, a family friend introduced him to then-14-year-old Zendaya, a mostly unknown Disney Channel actress who shopped predominantly at Target. “Z was more of a passion project,” he remembers. “We did one job, and we’ve just been together ever since.”

In 10 years, Roach has nudged the actress into her spot as a Gen Z style icon — scratch that, the Gen Z style icon, consistently the only real risk taker on any given red carpet best-dressed list. There was her jaw-dropping Joan of Arc look in straight-up Versace chain mail at the 2018 Met Gala; her transformation into a monarch butterfly at the Australian premiere for The Greatest Showman; the time, two days after my meeting with Roach, when she arrived at a Harper’s Bazaar fashion week party in the same dapper Berluti suit as Michael B. Jordan, outswaggering the Black Panther star. At last year’s camp-themed Met Gala, Zendaya’s teched-out Tommy Hilfiger ball gown lit up from gray to Cinderella blue with the swoosh of a wand by her date, Roach, her very own fairy godbrother. The effect was equal parts Disney princess and Blade Runner replicant, the ultimate allegory for the actress’s transition into her realest role yet — as Euphoria’s fresh-out-of-rehab Rue Bennett. That same night, Roach crowed to Vogue: “Next year we’re going to have to chill out or come down from a helicopter like Diana Ross at the Super Bowl.”