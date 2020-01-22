Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Life and Death on the Streets

Lloyd DeGrane has spent the past few years photographing the homeless in downtown Chicago, shedding light on remarkable stories of hardship, survival, and compassion.

Published today at 9:10 a.m.

Reggie

One of the things that struck Lloyd DeGrane when he began photographing Chicago’s chronically homeless four and a half years ago was their own conception of themselves. “When I’d invite them into a coffee shop or a McDonald’s to buy them a hot drink, they’d ask, ‘Are you sure it’s OK to bring me in here?’ ” DeGrane’s subjects, he says, “see a distinct separation between themselves and other people. They’re very aware of it.”

And yet the homeless are all but invisible to many Chicagoans. Lifting that veil is in part what motivates DeGrane. For this project, which began as a Medill School of Journalism fellowship, DeGrane has immersed himself in this shadow world, getting to know his subjects intimately and learning their argot: Some “fly a sign,” scrawling a message on cardboard to panhandle; others are “scripters,” using a memorized spiel to hustle for spare change; still others are “boosters,” engaging in petty theft. Some are addicted to opioids. Many are estranged from or maintain only a tenuous connection to their families. A few have children of their own.

DeGrane carries a backpack containing his camera and an extra lens — never a tripod, which can attract the attention of thieves — as well as cigarettes (“Newport 100s are popular,” he says) and Hershey’s Kisses (“People addicted to opioids seem to crave sweets”) to offer as icebreakers, clean syringes, and the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, which he has had a couple of occasions to use. He spends two to four days each week on the streets, walking up to 12 miles a day, often concentrating on an area stretching north from Chinatown into the Loop. Sometimes, DeGrane accompanies volunteers from the Night Ministry, a nonprofit, and members of the Chicago Street Medicine team, who value the photographer’s ability to gain the trust of the men and women these organizations are trying to help.

“The people I photograph are my friends,” says DeGrane. “I’ve known many of them for years now. I know their struggles, and I see the toll homelessness takes on their mental and physical health.” Of the 200 or so subjects he has come to know well, at least 25 have died. A few, though, have gotten off the streets. “I’ll get a Facebook message saying, ‘You’re not gonna see me downtown anymore, I just got a job. I’m home.’ ”

 

Reggie (above)

Pedway at Millennium Station
“I think of Reggie as the gatekeeper to Lower Wacker,” says DeGrane. “When I met him, he was planted on a walkway leading to the trains, with a cup in front of him, his head down, with a sign that just said ‘Homeless, Need Help.’ I offered him a coffee and a Newport, and we started talking. He knew a lot of people down there, and he’d introduce me, saying, ‘This guy’s OK. You can talk to him.’ I was able to fix him up with the Street Medicine team and get him into a program called Better Health Through Housing. Now he’s got a small apartment.”

 

Valerie

Wells and Van Buren Streets
“To be a woman out there is very, very tough. They get raped, assaulted, robbed. I’ve known Valerie for three years now, and she’s a survivor. She wears a long braid and goes by the nickname Rocky. Her boyfriend says it’s because she can fight like a guy. Valerie says she got the nickname after she challenged another woman to a fight in jail and won.”  

Jimmy

Wabash Avenue
“Jimmy used to be a businessman and lost everything — his family, his job — to addiction. I always buy him a coffee when I see him, and I’ve hired him once or twice to do odd jobs around my house. I took this photo in an alley off Wabash when the light was really nice. The jacket he’s wearing used to be mine. I gave it to him after I got a new one.”  

Brian

LaSalle and Adams Streets
“Brian is a military veteran, like me, and he’s addicted. I took this picture in a McDonald’s, where he sometimes insists on buying me a coffee. Recently, he told me a story: ‘We had this really good dope. It was me and three other people. They shoot theirs, and I look up and they’re all on the floor, turning purple. In my bag, I know I got two Narcan rigs [prefilled syringes of the overdose-reversing drug]. And I don’t even know why, but I go from left to right, hit up the first two, and they come around, but, man, the other guy is dead. I don’t know why I did it that way, but I did.’ ”  
Edit Module

Elmo

Near Michigan Avenue
“I’ve known Elmo for quite some time. He’s a do-it-yourself kind of guy. He knows carpentry, has built a shack along the river. He also has this uncanny ability to communicate with animals. We were in an alley, and he said, ‘Check this out,’ and started making a clucking noise at a pigeon. The bird stopped, looked almost hypnotized. Elmo put his hand out, and the pigeon walked onto it. Then Elmo turned to me and said, ‘Take the picture.’ ”  

“E”

Jackson Boulevard and Clark Street
“E is concerned about protecting her anonymity and has never told me her name. I used to see her a lot downtown being pushed in a wheelchair by an acquaintance, but I haven’t seen her recently and wonder if something’s happened to her. She’s talked to me about addiction, and I remember once asking her if she thought it was a disease or a choice. This is the answer she gave me: ‘It’s like you’re underwater and you gotta breathe, but if you inhale, you’re gonna drown, but you do it anyway.’ ”  

Rafael

Lower Wacker Drive
“Rafael is from Mississippi and lives on Lower Wacker. He told me he’s been robbed twice. The first time someone just slinked up and stole his wallet. The second time, he was hit in the back of the head and knocked out cold. He woke up in Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a concussion. ‘They got everything I owned,’ he said.”  
Edit Module

Share

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.