Quiz: Weed Strain or Chicago Band?

Hey, man, now that pot is legal, expect to see all sorts of weird, mostly meaningless monikers in dispensaries. Like a cool band name, a good title for a cannabis strain strikes a fine balance between edgy and elusive. See if you can tell the bud from the buds.

1. Retirement Party Weed Strain Local Band Correct! Wrong!

2. ACDC Weed Strain Local Band Correct! Wrong!

3. Middlefork Weed Strain Local Band Correct! Wrong!

4. Mother Nature Weed Strain Local Band Correct! Wrong!

5. Dancehall Weed Strain Local Band Correct! Wrong!

6. Hood Smoke Weed Strain Local Band Correct! Wrong!

7. Durban Poison Weed Strain Local Band Correct! Wrong!

8. Grape Ape Weed Strain Local Band Correct! Wrong!

9. Grapetooth Weed Strain Local Band Correct! Wrong!

10. Beach Bunny Weed Strain Local Band Correct! Wrong!

