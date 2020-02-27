Edit Module
Quiz: Weed Strain or Chicago Band?

By Grace Perry

Published today at 1:11 p.m.

Hey, man, now that pot is legal, expect to see all sorts of weird, mostly meaningless monikers in dispensaries. Like a cool band name, a good title for a cannabis strain strikes a fine balance between edgy and elusive. See if you can tell the bud from the buds.

1. Retirement Party

Correct!

Wrong!

2. ACDC

Correct!

Wrong!

3. Middlefork

Correct!

Wrong!

4. Mother Nature

Correct!

Wrong!

5. Dancehall

Correct!

Wrong!

6. Hood Smoke

Correct!

Wrong!

7. Durban Poison

Correct!

Wrong!

8. Grape Ape

Correct!

Wrong!

9. Grapetooth

Correct!

Wrong!

10. Beach Bunny

Correct!

Wrong!

