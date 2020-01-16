The Most Extra House in Chicago

If you’re looking for a house teeming with original architectural details and renovated in turn-of-the-century style … this isn’t it. But if you’re jonesing for four floors of maximalism, with zebra-print and faux crocodile walls accented by original moldings, meet 54 East Elm Street. The five-bedroom, 4,650-square-foot house, built in the late 1800s, was recently listed for $2.65 million.

The current owners hired interior designer Megan Winters to overhaul the historical greystone in 2015 before they moved in. “They wanted to smile in every space,” Winters says. The first time she saw the home, she found herself face to face with “beige, beige, beige, and more beige.” The house boasted striking high ceilings and beautiful millwork. “But everything just got lost in the sea of beige.” She wallpapered and painted it all, added built-in storage to nearly every room, and completely redid the kitchen and a few other spaces.