Jenna Blazevich’s Bewitching Designs

Photo: Ryan Segedi

When offered a dream job upon graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago, Jenna Blazevich turned it down because, she says, “your dream situation is pretty much nonexistent unless you make it yourself.” Thus, in 2015, Vichcraft, her badass lettering and design shop, was born. In addition to her branding work, she creates posters, patches, and stickers with actually clever sayings — check out her “Immaculate Contraception” stained glass piece — and uses a vintage hand-crank embroidery machine to customize textiles. Following her passion seems to be the magic formula: Gwyneth Paltrow commissioned Blazevich to monogram socks for guests at the opening of the Goop MRKT pop-up on Oak Street. And after styling jean jackets with a quote from the My Favorite Murder podcast for her girl gang to wear to a taping (pictured), Blazevich was asked to create official merch. It makes sense — her designs are simply bewitching. From $400 for a custom embroidered full jacket back. 2138 W. Chicago Ave., Ukrainian Village; by appointment only, vichcraft.com

This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

