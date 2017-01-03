Edit Module
The Life of a City

“At some point every photographer of note has come through the city,” says photo editor Michael Williams, who co-authored a new book with over 200 images.

Text by Elly Fishman

Published today at 11:25 a.m.

Chicago photo editors Richard Cahan and Michael Williams have spent more than half their lives combing through local photographs. Williams estimates they have buried themselves in so many archives that he and Cahan have eyed more than half a million images.

“Chicago is a great street photography city. There’s an amazing collection of images of daily life,” says Williams, a photographer himself, who has produced 13 anthologies with Cahan, a former Sun-Times photo editor. “At some point every photographer of note has come through the city.”

The two have compiled their favorite finds in their latest book, Chicago: Classic Photographs (February, CityFiles Press). “This project is like the culmination of our work over the last 30 years,” says Williams. “We’re finally using all these great pictures that we’ve seen along the way.”

The book features 226 images from famed photographers (Walker Evans, Dorothea Lange, Art Shay), newspaper staffers, and novices. “We didn’t want to make a book of tourist pictures,” says Williams, “but create a portrait of the city.”

Ralph Walters, 1956

Coauthor Michael Williams:Walters was a Sun-Times staff photographer, and he would capture poignant and beautiful pictures of the city, like this little vignette at the Field Museum.   Photo: Ralph Waters

Russell Lee, 1941

Coauthor Richard Cahan:It was Easter morning, and Lee had been hired by the Farm Security Administration to show Americans what America looked like. He was guided around the South Side by writer Richard Wright, who introduced him to all kinds of people. This picture was taken outside the Savoy Ballroom on what is now Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Williams:It really captures a spirit of a time and place.   Photo: Russell Lee

Robert Natkin, circa 1950

Cahan:When Natkin came back from World War II, he learned photography and got a job working for Ebony and Jet. Unfortunately, we don’t know the name of his subject in this photo, but we know it was taken for a story about centenarians.   Photo: Robert Natkin
Jonas Dovydenas, 1969

Cahan:Dovydenas was hired by the electric company RCA to document the installation of an antenna on top of the Hancock Center. This picture of an ironworker was taken looking south toward the Loop from the Hancock. It’s an image that says Chicago is a strong, hardworking, dynamic city.   Photo: Jonas Dovydenas

Art Shay, 1965

Williams:This was taken in an alley in Uptown. One of the amazing things about Shay was that he was totally fearless. He would go to Skid Row, Division Street, Uptown, and he would just wander through the alleys. He is one of the masters of capturing street life.   Photo: Art Shay

George Kufrin, 1960

Cahan:Gertrude W. Behmenburg, pictured here, became one of the first supermodels. [She was known professionally as Wilhelmina Cooper.] At the time this was taken, she was just starting out. Kufrin brought her to Wells Street and found this pile of rubble. She stood there and the kids just came.   Photo: George Kufrin

Esther Bubley, 1948

Cahan:Bubley was hired by the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad to document Chicago, which was the company’s eastern base. She took this in Union Station. The light and the little girl’s face are so beautiful. It’s the beauty of everyday life.   Photo: Esther Bubley

Barbara Crane, circa 1972

Williams:The great thing about Crane’s work is she could navigate places almost invisibly and capture these stolen moments. She has a fly-on-the-wall effect. That’s something that’s really hard to do when you’re in the middle of a crowd.   Photo: Barbara Crane
