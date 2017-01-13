Inside Katrina Markoff’s Chocolate Temple
The Vosges owner, student of the moon, and pizza fiend gives us a peek at a few of her treasures.
It’s no wonder Katrina Markoff calls her office a chocolate temple. There, the Lake View resident whips up oyster-steeped chocolates and barbecue chip candy bars for her companies, Vosges Haut-Chocolat and Wild Ophelia. Ahead of a deal that will put her bars in thousands of Starbucks nationwide, Markoff shares her favorite things.
Favorite bar
The Victor Bar in North Center. It’s a little taste of Paris—no TVs, no sports, and a pisco sour that’s off the charts.
Secret obsession
Armenian apricot jam by Harvest Song. These apricots they grow in Armenia are the most delicious things. If I were to give a gift—besides my chocolate—it would be that.
Style icons
Florence Welch and vintage Stevie Nicks. I’m into flowing looks—the Renaissance, poetry, the moon, the forest.
Favorite poet
John Keats. Even if I read two lines, it makes me feel more human.
Favorite local meal
Anything from Robert’s Pizza Company, especially huevos rancheros pizza. Sounds terrible, but it’s so good.
Beauty products I swear by
Rodial mascara. It doesn’t flake, and it makes your lashes look huge. There’s also a healing salve from Kuumba Made that’s like a miracle on rashes, mosquito bites, and burns.
What I spend the most money on
Spanish food from tienda.com—Galician bread, Ibérico ham, paprika.
My 2017 resolution
To be out exploring. I’ve been working at my business a long time, so I’m ready to be less structured.
