Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Inside Katrina Markoff’s Chocolate Temple

The Vosges owner, student of the moon, and pizza fiend gives us a peek at a few of her treasures.

By Jenny Berg

Published today at 11:48 a.m.

Photos: Petya Shalamanova

It’s no wonder Katrina Markoff calls her office a chocolate temple. There, the Lake View resident whips up oyster-steeped chocolates and barbecue chip candy bars for her companies, Vosges Haut-Chocolat and Wild Ophelia. Ahead of a deal that will put her bars in thousands of Starbucks nationwide, Markoff shares her favorite things.

Favorite bar

The Victor Bar in North Center. It’s a little taste of Paris—no TVs, no sports, and a pisco sour that’s off the charts.

Secret obsession

Armenian apricot jam by Harvest Song. These apricots they grow in Armenia are the most delicious things. If I were to give a gift—besides my chocolate—it would be that.

Style icons

Florence Welch and vintage Stevie Nicks. I’m into flowing looks—the Renaissance, poetry, the moon, the forest.

Favorite poet

John Keats. Even if I read two lines, it makes me feel more human.

Favorite local meal

Anything from Robert’s Pizza Company, especially huevos rancheros pizza. Sounds terrible, but it’s so good.

Beauty products I swear by

Rodial mascara. It doesn’t flake, and it makes your lashes look huge. There’s also a healing salve from Kuumba Made that’s like a miracle on rashes, mosquito bites, and burns.

What I spend the most money on

Spanish food from tienda.com—Galician bread, Ibérico ham, paprika.

My 2017 resolution

To be out exploring. I’ve been working at my business a long time, so I’m ready to be less structured.

 
‘Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic’ by Alison Bechdel

Andrea Fohrman ring

“Everything she makes is about the moon, which I’m kind of spiritual about. It helps me feel grounded.”
$4,500 for similar, twistonline.com

 

Crystals

Crystals

“I get them from Dave’s in Evanston. He has a lot of knowledge about the meaning behind each one.”
$85, Dave’s Down to Earth Rock Shop, 711 Main St., Evanston

 

Tempus Fugit liqueur

Tempus Fugit liqueur

“Vosges did a blood orange caramel, so we had to find a bitter orange liqueur. Now I’m addicted.”
$40, Binny’s Beverage Depot, 1132 S. Jefferson St.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module