Inside Katrina Markoff’s Chocolate Temple

It’s no wonder Katrina Markoff calls her office a chocolate temple. There, the Lake View resident whips up oyster-steeped chocolates and barbecue chip candy bars for her companies, Vosges Haut-Chocolat and Wild Ophelia. Ahead of a deal that will put her bars in thousands of Starbucks nationwide, Markoff shares her favorite things.

Favorite bar

The Victor Bar in North Center. It’s a little taste of Paris—no TVs, no sports, and a pisco sour that’s off the charts.

Secret obsession

Armenian apricot jam by Harvest Song. These apricots they grow in Armenia are the most delicious things. If I were to give a gift—besides my chocolate—it would be that.

Style icons

Florence Welch and vintage Stevie Nicks. I’m into flowing looks—the Renaissance, poetry, the moon, the forest.

Favorite poet

John Keats. Even if I read two lines, it makes me feel more human.

Favorite local meal

Anything from Robert’s Pizza Company, especially huevos rancheros pizza. Sounds terrible, but it’s so good.

Beauty products I swear by

Rodial mascara. It doesn’t flake, and it makes your lashes look huge. There’s also a healing salve from Kuumba Made that’s like a miracle on rashes, mosquito bites, and burns.

What I spend the most money on

Spanish food from tienda.com—Galician bread, Ibérico ham, paprika.

My 2017 resolution

To be out exploring. I’ve been working at my business a long time, so I’m ready to be less structured.

Andrea Fohrman ring “Everything she makes is about the moon, which I’m kind of spiritual about. It helps me feel grounded.”

$4,500 for similar, twistonline.com

Crystals “I get them from Dave’s in Evanston. He has a lot of knowledge about the meaning behind each one.”

$85, Dave’s Down to Earth Rock Shop, 711 Main St., Evanston

Tempus Fugit liqueur “Vosges did a blood orange caramel, so we had to find a bitter orange liqueur. Now I’m addicted.”

$40, Binny’s Beverage Depot, 1132 S. Jefferson St.

This article appears in the January 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Tastemakers