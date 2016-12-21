Edit Module
Styles from the Slopes Are Trending this Winter

Après-ski duds are melting into street fashion this season

By Jessica Moazami

Published yesterday at 12:56 p.m.

Trapper hat, vest, shades, headband, duck boots, and sneaker boots
Photo: Erika DuFour

1. Trapper hat

Mischa Lampert, knit wool, $395, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

2. Vest

Canada Goose, cotton, polyester, duck down, and nylon, $350, bloomingdales.com

3. Shades

Anna-Karin Karlsson, cotton acetate, $690, Neiman Marcus

4. Headband

Eugenia Kim, knit wool with pearls, $125, Neiman Marcus

5. Duck boots

Sorel, quilted nylon, $140, sorel.com

6. Sneaker boots

Fox fur and leather, $1,960, Moncler, 33 E. Oak St.

