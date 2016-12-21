Styles from the Slopes Are Trending this Winter
Après-ski duds are melting into street fashion this season
1. Trapper hat
Mischa Lampert, knit wool, $395, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
2. Vest
Canada Goose, cotton, polyester, duck down, and nylon, $350, bloomingdales.com
3. Shades
Anna-Karin Karlsson, cotton acetate, $690, Neiman Marcus
4. Headband
Eugenia Kim, knit wool with pearls, $125, Neiman Marcus
5. Duck boots
Sorel, quilted nylon, $140, sorel.com
6. Sneaker boots
Fox fur and leather, $1,960, Moncler, 33 E. Oak St.Edit Module
