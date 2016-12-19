 Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Chicago’s Cancer Fighters

Chicago’s Top Cancer Doctors

Though the diagnosis could be devastating, with this list we present reason for hope. Here, the 385 physicians chosen by their peers as the best cancer doctors in the six-county area.
Read more about our metholodogy.

Published Monday at 10:14 a.m.

 

Cardiovascular Disease/Cardiology

Gaile Sabaliauskas

Cardiac effects of cancer/cancer therapy, cardio-oncology. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital. 630-719-4799

 

Clinical Genetics, Obstetrics & Gynecology (Reproductive Genetics)

Lee P. Shulman

Ovarian cancer, prenatal genetic diagnosis. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-472-4151

Advertisement

 

Colon & Rectal Surgery 

Amy L. Halverson

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, rectal cancer/sphincter preservation. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-6868

Neil H. Hyman

Colon, rectal, gastrointestinal cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Sanath S. Kumar

  Colon, rectal, endocrine, gall bladder cancer; robotic surgery; stomach disorders; hernia; gastrointestinal ultrasound. Advocate South Suburban Hospital. 708-460-8081 

Anders F. Mellgren

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal cancer. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-996-9646 

Joseph P. Muldoon

Colon, rectal, anal cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Bruce A. Orkin

Colon and rectal cancer; robotic surgery; carcinoid tumor. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-7088

Theodore Saclarides

  Rectal cancer/sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888 

Michele I. Slogoff

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal cancer. Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. 630-208-7874

Scott A. Strong

Colon and rectal cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-6868

Steven J. Stryker

Colon and rectal cancer, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-943-5427

Jeffrey Zawacki

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery, benign and malignant disorders of colon and rectum. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 708-484-0621

 

Dermatology 

Murad Alam

Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-6647

Tracy M. Campbell

Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. 847-381-8899

Amy Derick

Skin cancer and moles, melanoma early detection/prevention, medical dermatology, cosmetic surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-381-8899

Joan Guitart

Cutaneous lymphoma, dermatopathology. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8106

Fred V. Kemp

Skin cancer. Presence Mercy Medical Center. 630-859-6700

Aleksandar L. Krunic

Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma. Swedish Covenant Hospital. 773-907-8454 

Bernhard J. Ortel

Psoriatic arthritis, skin cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Vesna Petronic-Rosic

Melanoma, skin cancer and moles, dermatopathology. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Arthur R. Rhodes

Melanoma, melanoma risk assessment, melanoma early detection/prevention. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-2195

Christopher Richard Shea

Melanoma, cutaneous lymphoma, pigmented lesions. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Jessica M. Sheehan

Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. 847-381-8899

Rebecca Tung

Mohs surgery, skin cancer, reconstructive skin surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

 

Diagnostic Radiology 

Abraham H. Dachman

Gastrointestinal imaging, abdominal imaging, pancreatic cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Jacob S. Ecanow

Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Peter M. Jokich

Breast cancer, breast imaging, mammography. Rush University Medical Center. 312-563-3270

Hal D. Kipfer

Breast imaging, breast MRI, mammography, high-risk screening. DuPage Medical Group. 630-545-7880

Heber MacMahon

Thoracic radiology, lung cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Michael J. Racenstein

Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer, interventional breast procedures. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-593-8906

Gregory Stacy

Bone imaging, bone cancer, soft tissue tumors. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

 

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism;

Ronald N. Cohen

Thyroid cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Andrée C. de Bustros

Thyroid cancer and disorders. Palos Community Hospital. 708-403-8400

Peter A. Kopp

Thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-7970

Mark E. Molitch

Pituitary tumors and disorders, hypothalamic dysfunction. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-7970

David H. Sarne

Thyroid cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

 

Gastroenterology 

Scott Cotler

Liver cancer, liver transplant medicine, hepatitis C. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Michael J. Goldberg

Pancreatic, esophageal, colon and rectal cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Neal A. Moller

Colon cancer screening, colonoscopy/polypectomy. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Kenneth I. O’Riordan

Hepatitis C, colon cancer. Northwest Community Hospital. 847-296-0666

Michael A. Ruchim

Colon cancer screening, Barrett’s esophagus. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-503-6000

Irving Waxman

Gastrointestinal, pancreatic cancer; interventional endoscopy. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Rockford Glenn Yapp iii

Esophageal cancer, Barrett’s esophagus, AIDS/HIV patient care, autoimmune diseases, stomach disorders. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital. 630-434-9312

 

General Surgery 

John Robert Andrews

Colon, rectal, anal cancer; rectal cancer/sphincter preservation. Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital. 847-234-4310

 

Geriatric Medicine 

June M. McKoy

Cancer in the elderly. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-4525

 

Gynecologic Oncology 

Rebecca A. Brooks

Breast, uterine, ovarian, endometrial cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Barbara M. Buttin

Gynecologic cancers. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-933-4950

James R. Dolan

Ovarian, uterine, breast cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-723-8180

Jean A. Hurteau

Ovarian, uterine, cervical cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Carolyn V. Kirschner

Gynecologic cancers. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

John Knaus

Breast, gynecologic cancers. Presence Saint Francis Hospital. 847-663-1030

Rajul Kothari

Gynecologic cancers, complex pelvic surgery, gestational trophoblastic disease. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-413-9874

Nita Karnik Lee

Gynecologic cancers, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Ernst Lengyel

Ovarian, uterine, endometrial cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

John R. Lurain iii

Gestational trophoblastic disease; uterine, ovarian cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

Ronald K. Potkul

Ovarian, cervical cancer; robotic surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Gustavo C. Rodriguez

Ovarian cancer, cancer prevention, ovarian cancer early detection. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Shohreh Shahabi

Hysterectomy alternatives, robotic surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

Sudarshan K. Sharma

Gynecologic cancers, laser surgery. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-856-6757

Josh C. Tunca

Ovarian cancer, robotic surgery, obstetrics, colposcopy, da Vinci robotic surgery. AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center, Hoffman Estates. 847-490-0144

S. Diane Yamada

Ovarian, uterine, cervical cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

 

Hematology 

Andrew Artz

Bone marrow transplant, myeloid leukemia, anemia. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Joseph M. Baron

Bleeding/coagulation disorders, lymphoma, myeloproliferative disorders. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Olga Frankfurt

Leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

Angel G. Galvez

Thrombotic disorders, lymphoma, leukemia. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200

Alan D. Gilman

Bleeding/coagulation disorders, anemia, leukemia. Presence Saint Joseph Hospital. 773-665-9920

Leo I. Gordon

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stem cell transplant. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

David L. Grinblatt

Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Lynne S. Kaminer

Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Leonard M. Klein

Bone marrow and stem cell transplants, leukemia. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-827-9060

Richard A. Larson

Leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, myelodysplastic syndromes. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Hongtao Liu

Leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplants. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Sucha Nand

Myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative disorders, leukemia. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Damiano Rondelli

Stem cell transplant, transplant immunology, hematologic malignancies. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625

Seema Singhal

Multiple myeloma, amyloidosis, plasma cell disorders. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

Patrick Stiff

Bone marrow transplant, leukemia, ovarian cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Wendy Stock

Leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute lymphoblastic leukemia. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Jane Norma Winter

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, bone marrow transplant. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

 

Hospice & Palliative Medicine

William Dale

Cancer in the elderly, palliative care. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Monica Malec

Palliative care, cancer pain. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Advertisement

 

Medical Oncology 

Matthew E. Adess

Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Mark Agulnik

Head and neck cancers, sarcoma, hematology. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

Syed M. Ahmed

Dr. Syed M. AhmedRectal, colon, head, and neck cancer. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. 847-367-6781

Ahmed studies what triggers—and halts—out-of-control cell growth in head and neck cancers. His goal: developing chemo regimens tailored to specific types of tumors.

Eugene R. Ahn

Genitourinary, breast cancer; psychoneuroimmunology. Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center. 800-322-9183

Kathy s. Albain

Breast, lung cancer, late effects of therapy on cancer survivors. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Dennis L. Azuma

Breast, colon, lung cancer; leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow aspiration. Edward Hospital. 630-369-1501

Al Bowen Benson iii

Colon, gastrointestinal, rectal cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

Michael R. Bishop

Leukemia and lymphoma, stem cell transplant, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Jacob David Bitran

Breast, lung cancer; bone marrow transplant. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200

Philip D. Bonomi

Lung cancer, mesothelioma. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-5904

Bruce E. Brockstein

Head and neck cancer, sarcoma, melanoma. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Susan G. Brown

Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, solid tumors. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-827-9060

Nafisa Burhani

Breast, colon cancer; lymphoma. Silver Cross Hospital. 815-725-1355

Daniel Catenacci

Gastrointestinal, gastric, esophageal cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Manjeet S. Chawla

Thorek Memorial Hospital. 773-975-6749

Simona Chivu

Internal medicine. Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers. 708-229-6020

Dennis l. Citrin

Breast cancer. Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center. 800-322-9183

Joseph Clark

Kidney, head and neck cancer; melanoma. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Melody A. Cobleigh

Breast cancer. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-5904

Michael K. Cochran

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. 847-367-6781

Suzanne D. Conzen

Breast cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Massimo Cristofanilli

Breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer, novel therapies for breast cancer. Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital. 312-695-0990

Christopher Daugherty

Leukemia and lymphoma, stem cell transplant, ethics. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Marilyn L. Evrard

Elmhurst Hospital. 331-221-5900

Lawrence E. Feldman

Head and neck, lung cancer. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625

Linda L. Ferris

Lung, gastrointestinal, head and neck cancer. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-352-5450

Gini Fleming

Novel therapies for breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, ovarian cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Daniel J. Frank

Integrated oncology program. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-364-7850

Thomas F. Gajewski

Melanoma, immunotherapy. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Ellen R. Gaynor

Breast, testicular, prostate cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Christopher M. George

Gastrointestinal, prostate cancer. Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. 630-232-0610

Bruce G. Gershenhorn

Thoracic cancers; gastrointestinal, esophageal, renal cell, prostate cancer. Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center. 800-322-9183

Lucy A. Godley

Leukemia, lymphoma, hematologic malignancies. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Gary I. Grad

Breast, gastrointestinal, advanced prostate cancer; autologous stem cell transplant; multiple myeloma. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-437-3312

William J. Gradishar

Breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

Olwen Hahn

Breast cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Sigrun Hallmeyer

Breast, skin cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200

James E. Hannigan

Breast, colon and rectal cancer. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, La Grange. 630-286-5500

Alexander Hantel

Breast, gastrointestinal cancer; hematologic malignancies; palliative care. Edward Hospital. 630-527-3788

Thomas Hensing

Thoracic cancers, lung cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Dominic Ho

Solid tumors, hepatoma, nasopharyngeal cancer, sarcoma. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625

Philip C. Hoffman

Lung, breast, esophageal cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Arthur L. Hooberman

Head and neck, lung cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200

Andrzej Jakubowiak

Multiple myeloma, bone marrow transplant. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Pamela E. Kaiser

Breast cancer, sarcoma. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200

Narendra Kapadia

Vista Medical Center East. 847-336-6111

Edward H. Kaplan

Gastrointestinal, breast cancer; lymphoma. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Mark Karides

Hematology, internal medicine. Presence Resurrection Medical Center. 773-774-0042

Paramjeet Khosla

Breast cancer. Mount Sinai Hospital. 773-257-6120

Hedy Lee Kindler

Pancreatic, gastrointestinal cancer; mesothelioma. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Justin Kline

Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Stuart A. Krauss

Dr. Stuart A. KraussBreast, lung, genitourinary and gastrointestinal cancer; lymphoma. Weiss Memorial Hospital. 773-564-5030

Krauss is on a team leading 12 studies looking into therapies for everything from breast to lung cancer. Among the research: whether eflornithine, a drug that reins in hair growth, could prevent cancer from spreading to the bowels.

Arvind Kumar

Lung, testicular cancer. Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. 815-725-1355

Timothy M. Kuzel

Kidney, bladder, prostate, testicular cancer; melanoma. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-5904

Thomas E. Lad

Breast cancer. John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County. 312-864-5204

Steven J. Leibach

Bone marrow biopsy, chemotherapy. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-437-3312

Timothy Lestingi

Bladder, prostate cancer; gynecologic cancers. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200

Patricia J. Madej

Breast, lung cancer; lymphoma; coagulation disorders; leukemia; gastrointestinal cancers. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-286-5500

Robert de Wilton Marsh

Gastrointestinal, anal, colon and rectal cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Ann M. Mauer

Breast, esophageal, lung, head and neck cancer. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. 773-296-7089

Nilesh Mehta

Vista Medical Center East. 847-336-6111

 

Kenneth Micetich

Gastrointestinal cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Mary F. Mulcahy

Gastrointestinal, esophageal cancer; gallbladder and bile duct cancers. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

Rita Nanda

Breast cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Olatoyosi Odenike

Myeloid leukemia, myeloproliferative disorders, myelodysplastic syndromes. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Ira A. Oliff

Hematology, medical oncology, internal medicine. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Olufunmilayo I. Olopade

Breast cancer, breast cancer genetics. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Howard Ozer

Lymphoma, leukemia. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625

Jyoti D. Patel

Lung cancer, thymic tumors. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

David J. Peace

Prostate cancer, vaccine therapy, lymphomas, bone marrow transplant, hematological malignancies, stem cell transplant. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625

Brooke E. Phillips

Gynecologic cancers; breast, gastrointestinal cancer. Silver Cross Hospital. 815-300-1400

Ira Piel

Breast, colon cancer; lymphoma; anemia; bleeding disorders; leukemia; multiple myeloma; pheresis. Advocate Condell Medical Center. 847-855-9400

Blase Polite

Gastrointestinal, colon, rectal cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Edwin R. Priest

Breast, gastrointestinal cancer. AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center, Hoffman Estates. 847-885-4100

Sarode K. Pundaleeka

Hematology, internal medicine. Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. 815-725-1355

Jayanthi Ramadurai

Breast, lung, colon cancer. Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers. 708-636-1177

Leela Rao

Blood disorders, DVT treatment. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Bolingbrook. 630-312-2000

Subramanya S. Rao

Hematologic malignancies, immunotherapy, solid tumors. Advocate Christ Medical Center. 708-342-1900

Mark J. Ratain

Solid tumors, drug development, clinical trials. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Herbert J. Reisel

Cancer, hematology. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-842-0180

Jon Morgan Richards

Melanoma. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200

David Rosi

Leukemia, lymphoma. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Elyse C. Schneiderman

Breast, bladder cancer; Hodgkin’s lymphoma; lymphedema; melanoma; mesothelioma; neoplastic disease; peripheral stem cell transplant. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-286-5500

Daniel H. Shevrin

Prostate, genitourinary cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Kulumani Sivarajan

Lung, colon, breast cancer; lymphoma. Silver Cross Hospital. 815-725-1355

Sonali M. Smith

Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, clinical trials. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Walter M. Stadler

Kidney, bladder, prostate cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Regina M. Stein

Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-664-5400

 

Gary A. Steinecker

Cancer, internal medicine. Advocate Christ Medical Center. 708-346-4100

Donald L. Sweet jr.

Bone marrow transplant, lymphoma. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-286-5500

Russell Szmulewitz

Urologic, prostate, bladder cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Michael J. Thirman

Leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, lymphoma. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Dean George Tsarwhas

Breast, lung cancer; lymphoma. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. 847-582-2134

Samir D. Undevia

Soft tissue sarcoma. Edward Hospital. 630-527-3788

Neeta K. Venepalli

Gastrointestinal, esophageal, gastric cancer. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625

Victoria M. Villaflor

Head and neck, esophageal, lung cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-664-5400

Everett E. Vokes

Lung, esophageal, head and neck cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Elaine Lee Wade

Breast cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

James Wallace

Geriatric cancer care. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Warren C. Wong

Hematology, solid tumors. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-286-5500

Todd M. Zimmerman

Multiple myeloma, drug development, lymphoma. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

 

Neurologic Surgery 

Richard W. Byrne

Acoustic neuroma, brain tumor, medulloblastoma, meningioma, skull base surgery. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-6644

James P. Chandler

Skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, brain tumors. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8143

Fady T. Charbel

Arteriovenous malformations, moyamoya disease, skull base tumors and surgery. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-0510 

Herbert H. Engelhard iii

Brain, spinal cord tumors; hydrocephalus; head trauma; neurosurgery. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-0510

Martin G. Luken iii

Brain, spinal cord tumors. Ingalls Memorial Hospital. 708-596-3344

Sergey Neckrysh

Skull base tumors and surgery, minimally invasive spine surgery, degenerative disease. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-0510 

Russ Nockels

Complex spinal surgery; spinal cord, spinal tumors. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Vikram Prabhu

Brain, pituitary, skull base tumors. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Szymon S. Rosenblatt

Skull base tumors and surgery, brain tumors, cervical and lumbar spine disease, cerebrovascular surgery. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3630

Matthew J. Ross

Brain, spinal tumors; spinal surgery. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-260-2710

John R. Ruge

Pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumors, hydrocephalus. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-698-1088 

Tadanori Tomita

Pediatric neurosurgery, pediatric brain tumors, neuro-oncology. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4220

 

Neurology 

Nina A. Paleologos

Neuro-oncology; brain, spinal tumors; neuroimaging; systemic cancer. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-4500

Jeffrey J. Raizer

Brain tumors, neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

 

Nuclear Medicine 

Gary L. Dillehay

Thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-926-5119

Stewart M. Spies

Thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-926-2517

 

Ophthalmology 

William F. Mieler

Ocular oncology; diseases of macula, retina, and vitreous. University of Illinois at Chicago Eye and Ear Infirmary. 312-996-6660

Bahram Rahmani

Pediatric ophthalmology; pediatric eye, orbital tumors; retinoblastoma. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-6180

 

Orthopedic Oncology 

Terrance D. Peabody

Soft tissue, bone tumors; pediatric orthopedic cancers. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-6800

 

Orthopedic Surgery 

Steven Gitelis

Bone cancer; soft tissue sarcoma; limb-sparing surgery; chondroblastoma; hip, knee replacement. Rush University Medical Center. 877-891-8234

Rex Haydon

Bone and soft tissue tumors, bone cancer, bone infections. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Advertisement

 

Otolaryngology 

Elizabeth Blair

Head and neck, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery; salivary gland tumors and surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Richard Borrowdale

Head and neck cancer, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

John P. Leonetti

Skull base tumors and surgery, neuro-otology, head and neck cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Victor P. Mokarry

Head and neck cancer, somnoplasty, thyroid surgery. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-357-9486

Louis de Guzman Portugal

Head and neck, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Bryan W. Rubach

Head and neck cancer and surgery, facial reconstruction. Rush-Copley Medical Center. 630-820-8653

Sandeep Samant

Head and neck cancer and surgery; skull base, endoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8182

Gordon J. Siegel

Head and neck cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-988-7777

Kerstin Stenson

Dr. Kerstin StensonHead and neck cancer and surgery, head and neck reconstruction, melanoma, vocal cord injections. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-6100

Stenson is leading a clinical trial of photoimmunotherapy, an experimental technique that pairs the precision of the immune system in seeking out foreign bodies with the killing power of lasers. The treatment minimizes the collateral damage to surrounding tissue.

Kevin C. Welch

Head and neck cancer and surgery, sinus tumors. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8182

 

Pain Medicine 

John V. Prunskis

Cancer pain, pain management anaesthesia. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-289-8822

 

Pathology 

Anthony Montag

Bone, soft tissue tumors, gynecologic pathology. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Jerome B. Taxy

Breast, head and neck, urologic pathology. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

 

Pathology (Anatomic) 

Pincas Bitterman

Fine-needle aspiration biopsy. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-8850

 

Pediatric Endocrinology & Oncology

Donald Zimmerman

Growth disorders in childhood cancer, thyroid cancer, thyroid disorders. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-6090

 

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology

Eric C. Beyer

Pediatric cancers, blood diseases, anemias, sickle cell disease. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200

Jason A. Canner

Anemia, leukemia, platelet disorders. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 708-684-4094

Susan L. Cohn

Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200

John M. Cunningham

Stem cell transplant, leukemia, genetic blood disorders, sickle cell disease, immunodeficiency disorders, anemias. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200

Jill de Jong

  Leukemia and lymphoma, autoimmune blood diseases, bleeding disorders, immunodeficiency. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200

Jason R. Fangusaro

Brain, spinal tumors; immunotherapy. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090

Lisa Giordano

Pediatric cancers. John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County. 312-864-4166

Stewart Goldman

Neuro-oncology, brain tumors. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090 

William R. Goodell

Brain, solid tumors; leukemia and lymphoma. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-318-9330

Ammar Hayani

Leukemia, solid tumors, lymphoma. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-933-2350

Charles Hemenway

Pediatric cancers, leukemia and lymphoma. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888 

Paul M. Kent

Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, brain tumors. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-3034

Morris Kletzel

Stem cell, bone marrow, and umbilical cord transplant; leukemia; lymphoma; neuroblastoma; immunodeficiencies; cell processing. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090

James LaBelle

Stem cell, bone marrow transplant; lymphoma, leukemia. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Rishi R. Lulla

Brain, spinal tumors; neuro-oncology, phase I/phase II developmental therapeutics. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090

Ricarchito B. Manera

Leukemia and lymphoma. Advocate Christ Medical Center. 708-684-4094

Jennifer McNeer

Leukemia, pediatric cancers, lymphoma, stem cell transplant. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200

Elaine R. Morgan

Leukemia, lymphoma, palliative care, bioethics, end-of-life care, histiocytosis. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090

Sharad N. Salvi

Leukemia and lymphoma, solid tumors. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-933-4291

Mary Lou Schmidt

Cancer survivorship, late effects of therapy on cancer survivors, hemangioma, palliative care, vascular formations. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-996-7416 

Samuel L. Volchenboum

Neuroblastoma, stem cell transplant. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

David O. Walterhouse

Molecular oncogenesis, pediatric cancers, sarcoma, solid tumors. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090

 

Pediatric Neurosurgery

Dimitrios C. Nikas

Pediatric neurosurgery, brain and spinal cord tumors, brain malformations, endoscopic surgery. Advocate Christ Medical Center. 708-684-1013

 

Pediatric Surgery 

Nikunj K. Chokshi

Minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers, lung abnormalities, inflammatory bowel disease, solid tumors. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Jessica J. Kandel

Dr. Jessica KandelNeuroblastoma, Wilms’ tumor, pediatric cancers, vascular anomalies. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200

Kandel played a key role in Genentech’s development of Avastin, the first commercially available drug that slows tumor development by limiting the growth of new blood vessels.

Andrea Lo

Minimally invasive surgery, congenital anomalies, pediatric cancers. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200

Deborah Loeff

Congenital anomalies, pediatric cancers, pediatric trauma, neuroblastoma. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200

Grace Mak

Minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers, thoracic surgery, neonatal diseases, congenital malformations, hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200

Marleta Reynolds

Endocrine surgery, minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers, fertility preservation in cancer, fetal health. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4210 

Mark Slidell

Minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers, Wilms’ tumor, congenital malformations, neonatal diseases. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200

 

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Joseph Larry Feldman

Lymphedema. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

 

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

David W. Chang

Breast reconstruction, microsurgery, cancer reconstruction, lymphedema. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Victor G. Cimino

Breast reconstruction. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Mimis Cohen

Blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, reconstructive surgery. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-4300

John Q. Cook

Breast reconstruction. Rush University Medical Center. 312-751-2112

James C. Ferlmann

Breast reconstruction. Rush-Copley Medical Center. 630-922-8825 

Neil A. Fine

Breast reconstruction. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-266-6240

Lawrence H. Iteld

Breast reconstruction, skin cancer. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. 312-757-4505 

George J. Kouris

Liposuction and body contouring, breast reconstruction and augmentation. Rush University Medical Center. 312-432-2850

McKay McKinnon

Facial tumors, skin cancer, skin cancer reconstruction. Presence Saint Joseph Hospital. 312-335-9566

David H. Song

Breast reconstruction; cosmetic, reconstructive, aesthetic, oncoplastic surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Stefan Mark Szczerba

Breast reconstruction. John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County. 847-853-9900

Robert L. Walton

Breast reconstruction, reconstructive microsurgery. Presence Saint Joseph Hospital. 312-337-7795

Advertisement

 

Psychiatry 

Mehmet E. Dokucu

Psychiatry in cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990

 

 

Pulmonary Disease 

Michael R. Silver

Lung cancer, asthma, bronchoscopy, pulmonary embolism, sarcoidosis. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-6744

 

Radiation Oncology 

Ross A. Abrams

Hodgkin’s lymphoma; soft tissue sarcoma; pancreatic, bone, stomach cancer. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-0712

Azhar M. Awan

Solid tumors; prostate, breast cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Katherine F. Baker

Breast, lung cancer; lymphoma. DuPage Medical Group. 630-432-6745

William D. Bloomer

Breast, prostate cancer; intensity-modulated radiation therapy. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Martin J. Boyer

Breast, prostate cancer; radiopharmaceutical intravascular brachytherapy. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-5760

John Han-Chih Chang

Proton beam therapy, pediatric cancers, head and neck cancer. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-821-6400 

Steven J. Chmura

Brain and spinal cord tumors; intensity-modulated radiation therapy; breast, gastrointestinal cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Philip Connell

Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, thoracic cancers. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Dean Conterato

Tomotherapy, intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, intraoperative radiation therapy. Advocate Condell Medical Center. 847-990-5910

Bahman Emami

Head and neck, lung cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Jayant V. Ginde

  Brachytherapy; prostate, breast, head and neck, kidney, lung, uterine cancer; prostate seed implantation. Advocate South Suburban Hospital. 708-799-9995

Katherine L. Griem

Breast cancer, brachytherapy, head and neck tumors, radiation therapy, intensity-modulated radiation therapy. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-7774

Howard Halpern

Breast cancer, intensity- modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-996-3631

Daniel J. Haraf

Head and neck, lung, prostate cancer; intensity-modulated radiation therapy; esophageal diseases. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

William F. Hartsell

Pediatric cancers, brain tumors, proton beam therapy. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-821-6472

Yasmin Hasan

Gynecologic cancers, breast cancer, brachytherapy. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

John P. Hayes

Gastrointestinal, pancreatic cancer; stereotactic body radiation therapy. Northwest Community Hospital. 312-926-2520

Arica Hirsch

Breast, lung, prostate cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-723-8030

Andrew Howard

Brachytherapy; gynecologic cancers; breast, colon cancer. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-996-3631

Christy Kesslering

Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, brachytherapy. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-352-5350

Matthew Koshy

Brain tumors, lung cancer, intensity-modulated radiation therapy. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-996-3631

Stanley Liauw

Genitourinary, gastrointestinal, bladder, prostate cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Anne R. McCall

Lymphoma; gynecologic cancers; breast, lung, prostate cancer; solid tumors; radiation oncology. Silver Cross Hospital. 815-300-1400

Par Mehta

Prostate cancer, brachytherapy. UroPartners Prostate Cancer Center. 224-260-3100

Yashbir Mehta

Vista Medical Center East. 847-623-2114

 

Bharat Bhushan Mittal

Head and neck cancer, lymphoma, skin cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-926-2520

Najeeb Mohideen

Intensity-modulated radiation therapy; prostate, head and neck cancer. Northwest Community Hospital. 847-618-6560

Brian J. Moran

Prostate, skin cancer. DuPage Medical Group. 630-432-6745

Stephen S. Nigh

Stereotactic radiosurgery, brain tumors, lung cancer. Northwest Community Hospital. 847-618-6560

Rajiv J. Patel

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-981-5760

 

James E. Ruffer

Breast, prostate, lung, brain cancer. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-842-0300

Anand P. Shah

Lung, gastrointestinal, head and neck, breast cancer. DuPage Medical Group. 630-432-6745

Robert Evan Share

Prostate cancer. Ingalls Memorial Hospital. 708-581-7308

 

William Small jr. 

Breast, gastrointestinal cancer; gynecologic cancers. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Michael Spiotto

Head and neck cancer, image-guided radiation therapy. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Jonathan Blake Strauss

Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-926-2520

Michael A. Stutz

Prostate, breast cancer; brachytherapy. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-262-8554

Patrick J. Sweeney

Sarcoma, head and neck cancer, stereotactic radiosurgery, prostate cancers. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, La Grange. 630-286-5500

Santosh V. Yajnik

Brachytherapy; genitourinary, head and neck cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 773-296-7076

 

Radiation Oncology (CyberKnife) 

Gary Schreiber

Prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiation therapy. Swedish Covenant Hospital. 773-989-3803

 

Radiology

James Bui

Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, liver cancer. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-413-3737

 

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility

Mary Wood Molo

Fertility preservation in cancer, endometriosis, gynecologic procedures, miscarriage. Rush University Medical Center. 312-997-2229

 

Skin Cancer, Dermatology & Laser Surgery

Diana Bolotin

Dr. Diana BolotinSkin cancer and moles, melanoma, Mohs surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Bolotin, who recently received a grant from the Chicago Dermatological Society, directs U. of C.’s program for Mohs surgery. The technique involves removing skin in layers to cut out malignancies without taking more tissue than necessary.

 

Surgery 

Peter Angelos

Thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, adrenal tumors, adrenal cancer, medical ethics. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Gerard Victor Aranha

Gastric, esophageal, breast cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Marshall S. Baker

Pancreatic, hepatobiliary cancer; gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Ermilo Barrera jr.

Breast cancer and surgery. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

David Jason Bentrem

Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, cancer surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-1130 

John Joseph Brems

Pancreatic, liver, bile duct cancer; liver transplant; gallbladder disease; hepatobiliary disease. Advocate Sherman Hospital. 224-359-0100

Charles Komen Brown

Peritoneal carcinomatosis, hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, melanoma, virology. Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center. 800-322-9183 

Gia M. Compagnoni

Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-381-8161

Mark M. Connolly

Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. Presence Saint Joseph Hospital. 773-472-3427

Daniel J. Douglas

Breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic cholecystectomy, laser surgery. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-790-1700

Sara J. Fredrickson

Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-307-7799

Robert H. Geller

Breast, colon and rectal cancer and surgery. Loyola University Health System. 708-450-0462

Giovanni Giannotti

Surgical critical care. Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center. 773-541-8100

Constantine V. Godellas

Breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Colleen A. Hagen

Breast cancer and surgery. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, La Grange. 708-579-9705

Nora Marie Hansen

Sentinel node surgery, breast cancer in high-risk women, breast cancer risk assessment. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-472-4720 

Roger D. Hurst

Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, inflammatory bowel disease, gastrointestinal surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Nora Jaskowiak

Breast, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery; endocrine tumors. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Seema A. Khan

Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-472-4720 

Michael R. Kinney

Breast cancer and surgery. Northwest Community Hospital. 847-797-9000

Lawrence M. Krause

Breast cancer and surgery. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Barbara L. Krueger

Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Christ Medical Center. 708-346-4055

Paul C. Kuo

Liver and biliary cancer and surgery, gastrointestinal metabolic surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Fred Luchette

Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer and surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Amrit Mangat

Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-790-1700

Elizabeth M. Marcus

Breast cancer and surgery, breast oncology. John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County. 312-864-5376

Heidi C. Memmel

Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-723-3100 

Keith W. Millikan

Pancreatic, liver, esophageal, stomach cancer; GERD; laparoscopy. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-5500

J. Michael Millis

Liver cancer, transplant surgery, liver transplant. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

M. Scott Peckler

Laparoscopic surgery, breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-967-9430

Mitchell C. Posner

Pancreatic, gastrointestinal, esophageal, stomach cancer; surgical oncology. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Kevin Roggin

Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, gastrointestinal tract cancers. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Barry S. Rosen

Breast cancer and surgery, oncoplastic surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-381-8161

Margo Shoup

Cancer surgery; colon and rectal, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-352-5450 

Noemi M. Sigalove

Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-307-7799

Paul Strohmayer

Breast cancer and surgery; laparoscopic, trauma, gallbladder surgery. Advocate Condell Medical Center. 847-856-2525

Cord Sturgeon

Thyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid cancer, adrenal tumors. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0900 

Mark S. Talamonti

Pancreatic, liver cancer; gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Michael a. Warso

Breast, gastrointestinal cancer; sarcoma; surgical oncology. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-4300 

Jeffrey D. Wayne

Melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, gastrointestinal cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990 

David J. Winchester

Breast cancer and surgery. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

 

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery 

Malcolm M. DeCamp jr.

Lung cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-3800 

Mark K. Ferguson

Lung, esophageal cancer; Barrett’s esophagus. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Michael J. Liptay

Lung, esophageal cancer; thoracic surgery; chest tumors; video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery. Rush University Medical Center. 312-738-3732

Wickii Vigneswaran

Thoracic cancers, mesothelioma, lung cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Christopher H. Wigfield

Lung cancer, chest wall tumors, mediastinal tumors, lung transplant. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

 

Transplantation Surgery 

Michael Messod Abecassis

  Liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8900

 

Urology 

Michael D. Blum

Urologic cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

John M. Bockrath

Prostate, urologic cancer; female urology; vasectomy. Edward Hospital. 630-369-1572

Mark Brandt

Robotic surgery; urologic, prostate cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-470-1500

William J. Catalona

Dr. William CatalonaProstate cancer, prostate benign disease. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8146

Catalona developed the prostate-specific antigen test, better known as the PSA test, that Ben Stiller credits with the early diagnosis of his prostate cancer.

Joel Z. Cornfield

Urologic cancer, urinary incontinence, renal calculi, robotic surgery, diseases of the prostate. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-887-0580

Scott Eggener

Prostate, kidney cancer; robotic surgery; urological cancers. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Robert C. Flanigan

Urologic, prostate, kidney cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Gordon R. Gluckman

Prostate, kidney cancer; minimally invasive surgery; urological robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-823-3185

David E. Goldrath

  Urologic cancer, da Vinci robotic and minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-382-5080

Fadi A. Habib

Urologic, prostate cancer; minimally invasive surgery. Presence Saint Joseph Hospital. 773-725-0760

Jerome Hoeksema

Urologic, prostate, bladder cancer. Rush University Medical Center. 312-563-5000

Thomas C. Keeler

Urologic cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

James M. Kozlowski

Urologic cancer, urinary reconstruction, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8146

John J. Kritsas

Urologic cancer, urologic oncology. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-887-0580

Paul B. Lyon

Prostate cancer, brachytherapy, laparoscopy, incontinence. Edward Hospital. 630-369-1572

Michael S. McGuire

Urologic, kidney, bladder cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

John E. Milner

Bladder, prostate cancer; endourology. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020

Joseph Nuzzarello

Prostate cancer. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-653-5550

Robert M. Pasciak

Prostate cancer, da Vinci robotic surgery. Edward Hospital. 630-369-1572

Dennis A. Pessis

Prostate, kidney, testicular cancer. Rush University Medical Center. 312-563-3447

Marcus L. Quek

Prostate, bladder, kidney cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Mark J. Schacht

Prostate, kidney cancer. Presence Saint Francis Hospital. 847-328-5600

Arieh L. Shalhav

Reconstructive surgery; kidney, prostate cancer; urology. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Norm Smith

Bladder, prostate cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

George R. Sosenko

Prostate, bladder cancer. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital. 630-725-9700

Gary D. Steinberg

Bladder, kidney, prostate cancer; urologic oncology. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

Thomas Turk

Kidney, ureter and renal pelvis cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888

Paul M. Yonover

Bladder, prostate, testicular cancer; InterStim therapy. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. 773-281-1011

Gregory Zagaja

Urologic, prostate, bladder cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200

 

Vascular & Interventional Radiology

Howard B. Chrisman

Chemoembolization and tumor ablation. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-664-3278 

Albert A. Nemcek jr.

Radiofrequency tumor ablation, interventional oncology, liver cancer/radioembolization. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-1791 

Riad Salem

Cancer radiotherapy, cancer chemoembolization, liver cancer/chemoembolization. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-1791 

About This List

The Top Cancer Doctors list was compiled by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a health care research and information company founded in 1991 by a former medical college board chairman and president to help guide consumers to America’s top doctors and top hospitals. Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening, and selection process, under the direction of an MD, involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals all across the nation. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Its online nominations process (at castleconnolly.com/nominations) is open to all licensed physicians in America. They are able to nominate physicians in any medical specialty and in any part of the country, as well as indicate whether the nominated physicians are, in their opinion, among the best in their region or in the nation in their specialty. The doctors’ educational and professional experience is carefully screened before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. After identifying the top doctors in America, Castle Connolly provides consumers with detailed information about their education, training, and special expertise in its paperback guides and online directories and in national and regional magazine “Top Doctors” features. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled. Physicians selected for Chicago’s “Top Cancer Doctors” may also appear online at castleconnolly.com or in conjunction with other Castle Connolly Top Doctors databases online and in print.
Edit Module
Chicago’s Cancer Fighters

Share

 
Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.