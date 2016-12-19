Chicago’s Top Cancer Doctors
Though the diagnosis could be devastating, with this list we present reason for hope. Here, the 385 physicians chosen by their peers as the best cancer doctors in the six-county area.
Read more about our metholodogy.
- Cardiovascular Disease/Cardiology
- Clinical Genetics, Obstetrics & Gynecology (Reproductive Genetics)
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
- Dermatology
- Diagnostic Radiology
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism;
- Gastroenterology
- General Surgery
- Geriatric Medicine
- Gynecologic Oncology
- Hematology
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- Medical Oncology
- Neurologic Surgery
- Neurology
- Nuclear Medicine
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopedic Oncology
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Otolaryngology
- Pain Medicine
- Pathology
- Pathology (Anatomic)
- Pediatric Endocrinology & Oncology
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- Pediatric Surgery
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- Psychiatry
- Pulmonary Disease
- Radiation Oncology
- Radiation Oncology (CyberKnife)
- Radiology
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- Skin Cancer, Dermatology & Laser Surgery
- Surgery
- Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
- Transplantation Surgery
- Urology
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Cardiovascular Disease/Cardiology
Gaile Sabaliauskas
Cardiac effects of cancer/cancer therapy, cardio-oncology. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital. 630-719-4799
Clinical Genetics, Obstetrics & Gynecology (Reproductive Genetics)
Lee P. Shulman
Ovarian cancer, prenatal genetic diagnosis. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-472-4151
Colon & Rectal Surgery
Amy L. Halverson
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, rectal cancer/sphincter preservation. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-6868
Neil H. Hyman
Colon, rectal, gastrointestinal cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Sanath S. Kumar
Colon, rectal, endocrine, gall bladder cancer; robotic surgery; stomach disorders; hernia; gastrointestinal ultrasound. Advocate South Suburban Hospital. 708-460-8081
Anders F. Mellgren
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal cancer. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-996-9646
Joseph P. Muldoon
Colon, rectal, anal cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Bruce A. Orkin
Colon and rectal cancer; robotic surgery; carcinoid tumor. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-7088
Theodore Saclarides
Rectal cancer/sphincter preservation, laparoscopic surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Michele I. Slogoff
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, anal cancer. Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. 630-208-7874
Scott A. Strong
Colon and rectal cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-6868
Steven J. Stryker
Colon and rectal cancer, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-943-5427
Jeffrey Zawacki
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, minimally invasive surgery, benign and malignant disorders of colon and rectum. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 708-484-0621
Dermatology
Murad Alam
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-6647
Tracy M. Campbell
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. 847-381-8899
Amy Derick
Skin cancer and moles, melanoma early detection/prevention, medical dermatology, cosmetic surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-381-8899
Joan Guitart
Cutaneous lymphoma, dermatopathology. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8106
Fred V. Kemp
Skin cancer. Presence Mercy Medical Center. 630-859-6700
Aleksandar L. Krunic
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, melanoma. Swedish Covenant Hospital. 773-907-8454
Bernhard J. Ortel
Psoriatic arthritis, skin cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Vesna Petronic-Rosic
Melanoma, skin cancer and moles, dermatopathology. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Arthur R. Rhodes
Melanoma, melanoma risk assessment, melanoma early detection/prevention. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-2195
Christopher Richard Shea
Melanoma, cutaneous lymphoma, pigmented lesions. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Jessica M. Sheehan
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, dermatologic surgery. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. 847-381-8899
Rebecca Tung
Mohs surgery, skin cancer, reconstructive skin surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Diagnostic Radiology
Abraham H. Dachman
Gastrointestinal imaging, abdominal imaging, pancreatic cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Jacob S. Ecanow
Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Peter M. Jokich
Breast cancer, breast imaging, mammography. Rush University Medical Center. 312-563-3270
Hal D. Kipfer
Breast imaging, breast MRI, mammography, high-risk screening. DuPage Medical Group. 630-545-7880
Heber MacMahon
Thoracic radiology, lung cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Michael J. Racenstein
Breast imaging, mammography, breast cancer, interventional breast procedures. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-593-8906
Gregory Stacy
Bone imaging, bone cancer, soft tissue tumors. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism;
Ronald N. Cohen
Thyroid cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Andrée C. de Bustros
Thyroid cancer and disorders. Palos Community Hospital. 708-403-8400
Peter A. Kopp
Thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-7970
Mark E. Molitch
Pituitary tumors and disorders, hypothalamic dysfunction. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-7970
David H. Sarne
Thyroid cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Gastroenterology
Scott Cotler
Liver cancer, liver transplant medicine, hepatitis C. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Michael J. Goldberg
Pancreatic, esophageal, colon and rectal cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Neal A. Moller
Colon cancer screening, colonoscopy/polypectomy. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Kenneth I. O’Riordan
Hepatitis C, colon cancer. Northwest Community Hospital. 847-296-0666
Michael A. Ruchim
Colon cancer screening, Barrett’s esophagus. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-503-6000
Irving Waxman
Gastrointestinal, pancreatic cancer; interventional endoscopy. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Rockford Glenn Yapp iii
Esophageal cancer, Barrett’s esophagus, AIDS/HIV patient care, autoimmune diseases, stomach disorders. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital. 630-434-9312
General Surgery
John Robert Andrews
Colon, rectal, anal cancer; rectal cancer/sphincter preservation. Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital. 847-234-4310
Geriatric Medicine
June M. McKoy
Cancer in the elderly. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-4525
Gynecologic Oncology
Rebecca A. Brooks
Breast, uterine, ovarian, endometrial cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Barbara M. Buttin
Gynecologic cancers. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-933-4950
James R. Dolan
Ovarian, uterine, breast cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-723-8180
Jean A. Hurteau
Ovarian, uterine, cervical cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Carolyn V. Kirschner
Gynecologic cancers. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
John Knaus
Breast, gynecologic cancers. Presence Saint Francis Hospital. 847-663-1030
Rajul Kothari
Gynecologic cancers, complex pelvic surgery, gestational trophoblastic disease. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-413-9874
Nita Karnik Lee
Gynecologic cancers, robotic surgery, minimally invasive surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Ernst Lengyel
Ovarian, uterine, endometrial cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
John R. Lurain iii
Gestational trophoblastic disease; uterine, ovarian cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
Ronald K. Potkul
Ovarian, cervical cancer; robotic surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Gustavo C. Rodriguez
Ovarian cancer, cancer prevention, ovarian cancer early detection. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Shohreh Shahabi
Hysterectomy alternatives, robotic surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
Sudarshan K. Sharma
Gynecologic cancers, laser surgery. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-856-6757
Josh C. Tunca
Ovarian cancer, robotic surgery, obstetrics, colposcopy, da Vinci robotic surgery. AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center, Hoffman Estates. 847-490-0144
S. Diane Yamada
Ovarian, uterine, cervical cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Hematology
Andrew Artz
Bone marrow transplant, myeloid leukemia, anemia. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Joseph M. Baron
Bleeding/coagulation disorders, lymphoma, myeloproliferative disorders. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Olga Frankfurt
Leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
Angel G. Galvez
Thrombotic disorders, lymphoma, leukemia. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200
Alan D. Gilman
Bleeding/coagulation disorders, anemia, leukemia. Presence Saint Joseph Hospital. 773-665-9920
Leo I. Gordon
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stem cell transplant. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
David L. Grinblatt
Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Lynne S. Kaminer
Leukemia, lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Leonard M. Klein
Bone marrow and stem cell transplants, leukemia. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-827-9060
Richard A. Larson
Leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow transplant, myelodysplastic syndromes. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Hongtao Liu
Leukemia, bone marrow and stem cell transplants. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Sucha Nand
Myelodysplastic syndromes, myeloproliferative disorders, leukemia. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Damiano Rondelli
Stem cell transplant, transplant immunology, hematologic malignancies. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625
Seema Singhal
Multiple myeloma, amyloidosis, plasma cell disorders. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
Patrick Stiff
Bone marrow transplant, leukemia, ovarian cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Wendy Stock
Leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute lymphoblastic leukemia. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Jane Norma Winter
Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, bone marrow transplant. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
Hospice & Palliative Medicine
William Dale
Cancer in the elderly, palliative care. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Monica Malec
Palliative care, cancer pain. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Medical Oncology
Matthew E. Adess
Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Mark Agulnik
Head and neck cancers, sarcoma, hematology. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
Syed M. Ahmed
Rectal, colon, head, and neck cancer. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. 847-367-6781
Ahmed studies what triggers—and halts—out-of-control cell growth in head and neck cancers. His goal: developing chemo regimens tailored to specific types of tumors.
Eugene R. Ahn
Genitourinary, breast cancer; psychoneuroimmunology. Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center. 800-322-9183
Kathy s. Albain
Breast, lung cancer, late effects of therapy on cancer survivors. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Dennis L. Azuma
Breast, colon, lung cancer; leukemia, lymphoma, bone marrow aspiration. Edward Hospital. 630-369-1501
Al Bowen Benson iii
Colon, gastrointestinal, rectal cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
Michael R. Bishop
Leukemia and lymphoma, stem cell transplant, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Jacob David Bitran
Breast, lung cancer; bone marrow transplant. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200
Philip D. Bonomi
Lung cancer, mesothelioma. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-5904
Bruce E. Brockstein
Head and neck cancer, sarcoma, melanoma. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Susan G. Brown
Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, solid tumors. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-827-9060
Nafisa Burhani
Breast, colon cancer; lymphoma. Silver Cross Hospital. 815-725-1355
Daniel Catenacci
Gastrointestinal, gastric, esophageal cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Manjeet S. ChawlaThorek Memorial Hospital. 773-975-6749
Simona Chivu
Internal medicine. Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers. 708-229-6020
Dennis l. Citrin
Breast cancer. Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center. 800-322-9183
Joseph Clark
Kidney, head and neck cancer; melanoma. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Melody A. Cobleigh
Breast cancer. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-5904
Michael K. Cochran
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. 847-367-6781
Suzanne D. Conzen
Breast cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Massimo Cristofanilli
Breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer, novel therapies for breast cancer. Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital. 312-695-0990
Christopher Daugherty
Leukemia and lymphoma, stem cell transplant, ethics. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Marilyn L. Evrard
Elmhurst Hospital. 331-221-5900
Lawrence E. Feldman
Head and neck, lung cancer. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625
Linda L. Ferris
Lung, gastrointestinal, head and neck cancer. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-352-5450
Gini Fleming
Novel therapies for breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, ovarian cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Daniel J. Frank
Integrated oncology program. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-364-7850
Thomas F. Gajewski
Melanoma, immunotherapy. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Ellen R. Gaynor
Breast, testicular, prostate cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Christopher M. George
Gastrointestinal, prostate cancer. Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital. 630-232-0610
Bruce G. Gershenhorn
Thoracic cancers; gastrointestinal, esophageal, renal cell, prostate cancer. Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center. 800-322-9183
Lucy A. Godley
Leukemia, lymphoma, hematologic malignancies. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Gary I. Grad
Breast, gastrointestinal, advanced prostate cancer; autologous stem cell transplant; multiple myeloma. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-437-3312
William J. Gradishar
Breast cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
Olwen Hahn
Breast cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Sigrun Hallmeyer
Breast, skin cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200
James E. Hannigan
Breast, colon and rectal cancer. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, La Grange. 630-286-5500
Alexander Hantel
Breast, gastrointestinal cancer; hematologic malignancies; palliative care. Edward Hospital. 630-527-3788
Thomas Hensing
Thoracic cancers, lung cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Dominic Ho
Solid tumors, hepatoma, nasopharyngeal cancer, sarcoma. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625
Philip C. Hoffman
Lung, breast, esophageal cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Arthur L. Hooberman
Head and neck, lung cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200
Andrzej Jakubowiak
Multiple myeloma, bone marrow transplant. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Pamela E. Kaiser
Breast cancer, sarcoma. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200
Narendra Kapadia
Vista Medical Center East. 847-336-6111
Edward H. Kaplan
Gastrointestinal, breast cancer; lymphoma. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Mark Karides
Hematology, internal medicine. Presence Resurrection Medical Center. 773-774-0042
Paramjeet Khosla
Breast cancer. Mount Sinai Hospital. 773-257-6120
Hedy Lee Kindler
Pancreatic, gastrointestinal cancer; mesothelioma. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Justin Kline
Bone marrow and stem cell transplant, lymphoma, leukemia. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Stuart A. Krauss
Breast, lung, genitourinary and gastrointestinal cancer; lymphoma. Weiss Memorial Hospital. 773-564-5030
Krauss is on a team leading 12 studies looking into therapies for everything from breast to lung cancer. Among the research: whether eflornithine, a drug that reins in hair growth, could prevent cancer from spreading to the bowels.
Arvind Kumar
Lung, testicular cancer. Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. 815-725-1355
Timothy M. Kuzel
Kidney, bladder, prostate, testicular cancer; melanoma. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-5904
Thomas E. Lad
Breast cancer. John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County. 312-864-5204
Steven J. Leibach
Bone marrow biopsy, chemotherapy. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-437-3312
Timothy Lestingi
Bladder, prostate cancer; gynecologic cancers. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200
Patricia J. Madej
Breast, lung cancer; lymphoma; coagulation disorders; leukemia; gastrointestinal cancers. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-286-5500
Robert de Wilton Marsh
Gastrointestinal, anal, colon and rectal cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Ann M. Mauer
Breast, esophageal, lung, head and neck cancer. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. 773-296-7089
Nilesh MehtaVista Medical Center East. 847-336-6111
Kenneth Micetich
Gastrointestinal cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Mary F. Mulcahy
Gastrointestinal, esophageal cancer; gallbladder and bile duct cancers. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
Rita Nanda
Breast cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Olatoyosi Odenike
Myeloid leukemia, myeloproliferative disorders, myelodysplastic syndromes. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Ira A. Oliff
Hematology, medical oncology, internal medicine. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Olufunmilayo I. Olopade
Breast cancer, breast cancer genetics. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Howard Ozer
Lymphoma, leukemia. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625
Jyoti D. Patel
Lung cancer, thymic tumors. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
David J. Peace
Prostate cancer, vaccine therapy, lymphomas, bone marrow transplant, hematological malignancies, stem cell transplant. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625
Brooke E. Phillips
Gynecologic cancers; breast, gastrointestinal cancer. Silver Cross Hospital. 815-300-1400
Ira Piel
Breast, colon cancer; lymphoma; anemia; bleeding disorders; leukemia; multiple myeloma; pheresis. Advocate Condell Medical Center. 847-855-9400
Blase Polite
Gastrointestinal, colon, rectal cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Edwin R. Priest
Breast, gastrointestinal cancer. AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center, Hoffman Estates. 847-885-4100
Sarode K. Pundaleeka
Hematology, internal medicine. Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center. 815-725-1355
Jayanthi Ramadurai
Breast, lung, colon cancer. Little Company of Mary Hospital and Health Care Centers. 708-636-1177
Leela Rao
Blood disorders, DVT treatment. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Bolingbrook. 630-312-2000
Subramanya S. Rao
Hematologic malignancies, immunotherapy, solid tumors. Advocate Christ Medical Center. 708-342-1900
Mark J. Ratain
Solid tumors, drug development, clinical trials. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Herbert J. Reisel
Cancer, hematology. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-842-0180
Jon Morgan Richards
Melanoma. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-268-8200
David Rosi
Leukemia, lymphoma. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Elyse C. Schneiderman
Breast, bladder cancer; Hodgkin’s lymphoma; lymphedema; melanoma; mesothelioma; neoplastic disease; peripheral stem cell transplant. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-286-5500
Daniel H. Shevrin
Prostate, genitourinary cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Kulumani Sivarajan
Lung, colon, breast cancer; lymphoma. Silver Cross Hospital. 815-725-1355
Sonali M. Smith
Hodgkin’s lymphoma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, clinical trials. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Walter M. Stadler
Kidney, bladder, prostate cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Regina M. SteinNorthwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-664-5400
Gary A. Steinecker
Cancer, internal medicine. Advocate Christ Medical Center. 708-346-4100
Donald L. Sweet jr.
Bone marrow transplant, lymphoma. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-286-5500
Russell Szmulewitz
Urologic, prostate, bladder cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Michael J. Thirman
Leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, lymphoma. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Dean George Tsarwhas
Breast, lung cancer; lymphoma. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. 847-582-2134
Samir D. Undevia
Soft tissue sarcoma. Edward Hospital. 630-527-3788
Neeta K. Venepalli
Gastrointestinal, esophageal, gastric cancer. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-1625
Victoria M. Villaflor
Head and neck, esophageal, lung cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-664-5400
Everett E. Vokes
Lung, esophageal, head and neck cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Elaine Lee Wade
Breast cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
James Wallace
Geriatric cancer care. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Warren C. Wong
Hematology, solid tumors. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-286-5500
Todd M. Zimmerman
Multiple myeloma, drug development, lymphoma. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Neurologic Surgery
Richard W. Byrne
Acoustic neuroma, brain tumor, medulloblastoma, meningioma, skull base surgery. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-6644
James P. Chandler
Skull base surgery, neuro-oncology, brain tumors. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8143
Fady T. Charbel
Arteriovenous malformations, moyamoya disease, skull base tumors and surgery. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-0510
Herbert H. Engelhard iii
Brain, spinal cord tumors; hydrocephalus; head trauma; neurosurgery. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-0510
Martin G. Luken iii
Brain, spinal cord tumors. Ingalls Memorial Hospital. 708-596-3344
Sergey Neckrysh
Skull base tumors and surgery, minimally invasive spine surgery, degenerative disease. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-0510
Russ Nockels
Complex spinal surgery; spinal cord, spinal tumors. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Vikram Prabhu
Brain, pituitary, skull base tumors. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Szymon S. Rosenblatt
Skull base tumors and surgery, brain tumors, cervical and lumbar spine disease, cerebrovascular surgery. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-3630
Matthew J. Ross
Brain, spinal tumors; spinal surgery. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-260-2710
John R. Ruge
Pediatric neurosurgery, brain tumors, hydrocephalus. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-698-1088
Tadanori Tomita
Pediatric neurosurgery, pediatric brain tumors, neuro-oncology. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4220
Neurology
Nina A. Paleologos
Neuro-oncology; brain, spinal tumors; neuroimaging; systemic cancer. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-4500
Jeffrey J. Raizer
Brain tumors, neuro-oncology. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
Nuclear Medicine
Gary L. Dillehay
Thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-926-5119
Stewart M. Spies
Thyroid cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-926-2517
Ophthalmology
William F. Mieler
Ocular oncology; diseases of macula, retina, and vitreous. University of Illinois at Chicago Eye and Ear Infirmary. 312-996-6660
Bahram Rahmani
Pediatric ophthalmology; pediatric eye, orbital tumors; retinoblastoma. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-6180
Orthopedic Oncology
Terrance D. Peabody
Soft tissue, bone tumors; pediatric orthopedic cancers. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-6800
Orthopedic Surgery
Steven Gitelis
Bone cancer; soft tissue sarcoma; limb-sparing surgery; chondroblastoma; hip, knee replacement. Rush University Medical Center. 877-891-8234
Rex Haydon
Bone and soft tissue tumors, bone cancer, bone infections. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Otolaryngology
Elizabeth Blair
Head and neck, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery; salivary gland tumors and surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Richard Borrowdale
Head and neck cancer, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
John P. Leonetti
Skull base tumors and surgery, neuro-otology, head and neck cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Victor P. Mokarry
Head and neck cancer, somnoplasty, thyroid surgery. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-357-9486
Louis de Guzman Portugal
Head and neck, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Bryan W. Rubach
Head and neck cancer and surgery, facial reconstruction. Rush-Copley Medical Center. 630-820-8653
Sandeep Samant
Head and neck cancer and surgery; skull base, endoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8182
Gordon J. Siegel
Head and neck cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-988-7777
Kerstin Stenson
Head and neck cancer and surgery, head and neck reconstruction, melanoma, vocal cord injections. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-6100
Stenson is leading a clinical trial of photoimmunotherapy, an experimental technique that pairs the precision of the immune system in seeking out foreign bodies with the killing power of lasers. The treatment minimizes the collateral damage to surrounding tissue.
Kevin C. Welch
Head and neck cancer and surgery, sinus tumors. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8182
Pain Medicine
John V. Prunskis
Cancer pain, pain management anaesthesia. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-289-8822
Pathology
Anthony Montag
Bone, soft tissue tumors, gynecologic pathology. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Jerome B. Taxy
Breast, head and neck, urologic pathology. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Pathology (Anatomic)
Pincas Bitterman
Fine-needle aspiration biopsy. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-8850
Pediatric Endocrinology & Oncology
Donald Zimmerman
Growth disorders in childhood cancer, thyroid cancer, thyroid disorders. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-6090
Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Eric C. Beyer
Pediatric cancers, blood diseases, anemias, sickle cell disease. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200
Jason A. Canner
Anemia, leukemia, platelet disorders. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 708-684-4094
Susan L. Cohn
Pediatric cancers, neuroblastoma. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200
John M. Cunningham
Stem cell transplant, leukemia, genetic blood disorders, sickle cell disease, immunodeficiency disorders, anemias. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200
Jill de Jong
Leukemia and lymphoma, autoimmune blood diseases, bleeding disorders, immunodeficiency. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200
Jason R. Fangusaro
Brain, spinal tumors; immunotherapy. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090
Lisa Giordano
Pediatric cancers. John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County. 312-864-4166
Stewart Goldman
Neuro-oncology, brain tumors. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090
William R. Goodell
Brain, solid tumors; leukemia and lymphoma. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-318-9330
Ammar Hayani
Leukemia, solid tumors, lymphoma. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-933-2350
Charles Hemenway
Pediatric cancers, leukemia and lymphoma. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Paul M. Kent
Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, brain tumors. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-3034
Morris Kletzel
Stem cell, bone marrow, and umbilical cord transplant; leukemia; lymphoma; neuroblastoma; immunodeficiencies; cell processing. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090
James LaBelle
Stem cell, bone marrow transplant; lymphoma, leukemia. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Rishi R. Lulla
Brain, spinal tumors; neuro-oncology, phase I/phase II developmental therapeutics. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090
Ricarchito B. Manera
Leukemia and lymphoma. Advocate Christ Medical Center. 708-684-4094
Jennifer McNeer
Leukemia, pediatric cancers, lymphoma, stem cell transplant. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200
Elaine R. Morgan
Leukemia, lymphoma, palliative care, bioethics, end-of-life care, histiocytosis. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090
Sharad N. Salvi
Leukemia and lymphoma, solid tumors. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-933-4291
Mary Lou Schmidt
Cancer survivorship, late effects of therapy on cancer survivors, hemangioma, palliative care, vascular formations. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-996-7416
Samuel L. Volchenboum
Neuroblastoma, stem cell transplant. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
David O. Walterhouse
Molecular oncogenesis, pediatric cancers, sarcoma, solid tumors. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4090
Pediatric Neurosurgery
Dimitrios C. Nikas
Pediatric neurosurgery, brain and spinal cord tumors, brain malformations, endoscopic surgery. Advocate Christ Medical Center. 708-684-1013
Pediatric Surgery
Nikunj K. Chokshi
Minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers, lung abnormalities, inflammatory bowel disease, solid tumors. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Jessica J. Kandel
Neuroblastoma, Wilms’ tumor, pediatric cancers, vascular anomalies. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200
Kandel played a key role in Genentech’s development of Avastin, the first commercially available drug that slows tumor development by limiting the growth of new blood vessels.
Andrea Lo
Minimally invasive surgery, congenital anomalies, pediatric cancers. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200
Deborah Loeff
Congenital anomalies, pediatric cancers, pediatric trauma, neuroblastoma. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200
Grace Mak
Minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers, thoracic surgery, neonatal diseases, congenital malformations, hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200
Marleta Reynolds
Endocrine surgery, minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers, fertility preservation in cancer, fetal health. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. 312-227-4210
Mark Slidell
Minimally invasive surgery, pediatric cancers, Wilms’ tumor, congenital malformations, neonatal diseases. University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital. 888-824-0200
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Joseph Larry Feldman
Lymphedema. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
David W. Chang
Breast reconstruction, microsurgery, cancer reconstruction, lymphedema. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Victor G. Cimino
Breast reconstruction. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Mimis Cohen
Blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, reconstructive surgery. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-4300
John Q. Cook
Breast reconstruction. Rush University Medical Center. 312-751-2112
James C. Ferlmann
Breast reconstruction. Rush-Copley Medical Center. 630-922-8825
Neil A. Fine
Breast reconstruction. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-266-6240
Lawrence H. Iteld
Breast reconstruction, skin cancer. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. 312-757-4505
George J. Kouris
Liposuction and body contouring, breast reconstruction and augmentation. Rush University Medical Center. 312-432-2850
McKay McKinnon
Facial tumors, skin cancer, skin cancer reconstruction. Presence Saint Joseph Hospital. 312-335-9566
David H. Song
Breast reconstruction; cosmetic, reconstructive, aesthetic, oncoplastic surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Stefan Mark Szczerba
Breast reconstruction. John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County. 847-853-9900
Robert L. Walton
Breast reconstruction, reconstructive microsurgery. Presence Saint Joseph Hospital. 312-337-7795
Psychiatry
Mehmet E. Dokucu
Pulmonary Disease
Michael R. Silver
Lung cancer, asthma, bronchoscopy, pulmonary embolism, sarcoidosis. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-6744
Radiation Oncology
Ross A. Abrams
Hodgkin’s lymphoma; soft tissue sarcoma; pancreatic, bone, stomach cancer. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-0712
Azhar M. Awan
Solid tumors; prostate, breast cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Katherine F. Baker
Breast, lung cancer; lymphoma. DuPage Medical Group. 630-432-6745
William D. Bloomer
Breast, prostate cancer; intensity-modulated radiation therapy. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Martin J. Boyer
Breast, prostate cancer; radiopharmaceutical intravascular brachytherapy. AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village. 847-981-5760
John Han-Chih Chang
Proton beam therapy, pediatric cancers, head and neck cancer. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-821-6400
Steven J. Chmura
Brain and spinal cord tumors; intensity-modulated radiation therapy; breast, gastrointestinal cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Philip Connell
Pediatric cancers, sarcoma, thoracic cancers. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Dean Conterato
Tomotherapy, intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, intraoperative radiation therapy. Advocate Condell Medical Center. 847-990-5910
Bahman Emami
Head and neck, lung cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Jayant V. Ginde
Brachytherapy; prostate, breast, head and neck, kidney, lung, uterine cancer; prostate seed implantation. Advocate South Suburban Hospital. 708-799-9995
Katherine L. Griem
Breast cancer, brachytherapy, head and neck tumors, radiation therapy, intensity-modulated radiation therapy. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-7774
Howard Halpern
Breast cancer, intensity- modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-996-3631
Daniel J. Haraf
Head and neck, lung, prostate cancer; intensity-modulated radiation therapy; esophageal diseases. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
William F. Hartsell
Pediatric cancers, brain tumors, proton beam therapy. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-821-6472
Yasmin Hasan
Gynecologic cancers, breast cancer, brachytherapy. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
John P. Hayes
Gastrointestinal, pancreatic cancer; stereotactic body radiation therapy. Northwest Community Hospital. 312-926-2520
Arica Hirsch
Breast, lung, prostate cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-723-8030
Andrew Howard
Brachytherapy; gynecologic cancers; breast, colon cancer. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-996-3631
Christy Kesslering
Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers, brachytherapy. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-352-5350
Matthew Koshy
Brain tumors, lung cancer, intensity-modulated radiation therapy. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-996-3631
Stanley Liauw
Genitourinary, gastrointestinal, bladder, prostate cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Anne R. McCall
Lymphoma; gynecologic cancers; breast, lung, prostate cancer; solid tumors; radiation oncology. Silver Cross Hospital. 815-300-1400
Par Mehta
Prostate cancer, brachytherapy. UroPartners Prostate Cancer Center. 224-260-3100
Yashbir MehtaVista Medical Center East. 847-623-2114
Bharat Bhushan Mittal
Head and neck cancer, lymphoma, skin cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-926-2520
Najeeb Mohideen
Intensity-modulated radiation therapy; prostate, head and neck cancer. Northwest Community Hospital. 847-618-6560
Brian J. Moran
Prostate, skin cancer. DuPage Medical Group. 630-432-6745
Stephen S. Nigh
Stereotactic radiosurgery, brain tumors, lung cancer. Northwest Community Hospital. 847-618-6560
Rajiv J. PatelAdvocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-981-5760
James E. Ruffer
Breast, prostate, lung, brain cancer. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-842-0300
Anand P. Shah
Lung, gastrointestinal, head and neck, breast cancer. DuPage Medical Group. 630-432-6745
Robert Evan ShareProstate cancer. Ingalls Memorial Hospital. 708-581-7308
William Small jr.
Breast, gastrointestinal cancer; gynecologic cancers. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Michael Spiotto
Head and neck cancer, image-guided radiation therapy. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Jonathan Blake Strauss
Breast cancer, gynecologic cancers. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-926-2520
Michael A. Stutz
Prostate, breast cancer; brachytherapy. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-262-8554
Patrick J. Sweeney
Sarcoma, head and neck cancer, stereotactic radiosurgery, prostate cancers. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, La Grange. 630-286-5500
Santosh V. Yajnik
Brachytherapy; genitourinary, head and neck cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 773-296-7076
Radiation Oncology (CyberKnife)
Gary Schreiber
Prostate cancer, intensity-modulated radiation therapy. Swedish Covenant Hospital. 773-989-3803
Radiology
James Bui
Chemoembolization and tumor ablation, liver cancer. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-413-3737
Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Mary Wood Molo
Fertility preservation in cancer, endometriosis, gynecologic procedures, miscarriage. Rush University Medical Center. 312-997-2229
Skin Cancer, Dermatology & Laser Surgery
Diana Bolotin
Skin cancer and moles, melanoma, Mohs surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Bolotin, who recently received a grant from the Chicago Dermatological Society, directs U. of C.’s program for Mohs surgery. The technique involves removing skin in layers to cut out malignancies without taking more tissue than necessary.
Surgery
Peter Angelos
Thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery, adrenal tumors, adrenal cancer, medical ethics. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Gerard Victor Aranha
Gastric, esophageal, breast cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Marshall S. Baker
Pancreatic, hepatobiliary cancer; gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Ermilo Barrera jr.
Breast cancer and surgery. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
David Jason Bentrem
Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, hepatobiliary surgery, cancer surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-1130
John Joseph Brems
Pancreatic, liver, bile duct cancer; liver transplant; gallbladder disease; hepatobiliary disease. Advocate Sherman Hospital. 224-359-0100
Charles Komen Brown
Peritoneal carcinomatosis, hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, melanoma, virology. Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center. 800-322-9183
Gia M. Compagnoni
Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-381-8161
Mark M. Connolly
Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. Presence Saint Joseph Hospital. 773-472-3427
Daniel J. Douglas
Breast cancer and surgery, laparoscopic cholecystectomy, laser surgery. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-790-1700
Sara J. Fredrickson
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-307-7799
Robert H. Geller
Breast, colon and rectal cancer and surgery. Loyola University Health System. 708-450-0462
Giovanni Giannotti
Surgical critical care. Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center. 773-541-8100
Constantine V. Godellas
Breast cancer, melanoma, sarcoma. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Colleen A. Hagen
Breast cancer and surgery. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, La Grange. 708-579-9705
Nora Marie Hansen
Sentinel node surgery, breast cancer in high-risk women, breast cancer risk assessment. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-472-4720
Roger D. Hurst
Colon and rectal cancer and surgery, inflammatory bowel disease, gastrointestinal surgery. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Nora Jaskowiak
Breast, thyroid and parathyroid cancer and surgery; endocrine tumors. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Seema A. Khan
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-472-4720
Michael R. Kinney
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwest Community Hospital. 847-797-9000
Lawrence M. Krause
Breast cancer and surgery. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Barbara L. Krueger
Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Christ Medical Center. 708-346-4055
Paul C. Kuo
Liver and biliary cancer and surgery, gastrointestinal metabolic surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Fred Luchette
Gastrointestinal surgery, colon and rectal cancer and surgery. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Amrit Mangat
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-790-1700
Elizabeth M. Marcus
Breast cancer and surgery, breast oncology. John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County. 312-864-5376
Heidi C. Memmel
Breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-723-3100
Keith W. Millikan
Pancreatic, liver, esophageal, stomach cancer; GERD; laparoscopy. Rush University Medical Center. 312-942-5500
J. Michael Millis
Liver cancer, transplant surgery, liver transplant. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
M. Scott Peckler
Laparoscopic surgery, breast cancer and surgery. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-967-9430
Mitchell C. Posner
Pancreatic, gastrointestinal, esophageal, stomach cancer; surgical oncology. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Kevin Roggin
Gastrointestinal cancer and surgery, gastrointestinal tract cancers. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Barry S. Rosen
Breast cancer and surgery, oncoplastic surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-381-8161
Margo Shoup
Cancer surgery; colon and rectal, gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-352-5450
Noemi M. Sigalove
Breast cancer and surgery. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-307-7799
Paul Strohmayer
Breast cancer and surgery; laparoscopic, trauma, gallbladder surgery. Advocate Condell Medical Center. 847-856-2525
Cord Sturgeon
Thyroid cancer and surgery, parathyroid cancer, adrenal tumors. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0900
Mark S. Talamonti
Pancreatic, liver cancer; gastrointestinal cancer and surgery. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Michael a. Warso
Breast, gastrointestinal cancer; sarcoma; surgical oncology. University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System. 312-355-4300
Jeffrey D. Wayne
Melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, gastrointestinal cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-0990
David J. Winchester
Breast cancer and surgery. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Malcolm M. DeCamp jr.
Lung cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-3800
Mark K. Ferguson
Lung, esophageal cancer; Barrett’s esophagus. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Michael J. Liptay
Lung, esophageal cancer; thoracic surgery; chest tumors; video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery. Rush University Medical Center. 312-738-3732
Wickii Vigneswaran
Thoracic cancers, mesothelioma, lung cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Christopher H. Wigfield
Lung cancer, chest wall tumors, mediastinal tumors, lung transplant. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Transplantation Surgery
Michael Messod Abecassis
Liver cancer. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8900
Urology
Michael D. Blum
Urologic cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
John M. Bockrath
Prostate, urologic cancer; female urology; vasectomy. Edward Hospital. 630-369-1572
Mark Brandt
Robotic surgery; urologic, prostate cancer. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-470-1500
William J. Catalona
Prostate cancer, prostate benign disease. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8146
Catalona developed the prostate-specific antigen test, better known as the PSA test, that Ben Stiller credits with the early diagnosis of his prostate cancer.
Joel Z. Cornfield
Urologic cancer, urinary incontinence, renal calculi, robotic surgery, diseases of the prostate. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-887-0580
Scott Eggener
Prostate, kidney cancer; robotic surgery; urological cancers. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Robert C. Flanigan
Urologic, prostate, kidney cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Gordon R. Gluckman
Prostate, kidney cancer; minimally invasive surgery; urological robotic surgery. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. 847-823-3185
David E. Goldrath
Urologic cancer, da Vinci robotic and minimally invasive surgery. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. 847-382-5080
Fadi A. Habib
Urologic, prostate cancer; minimally invasive surgery. Presence Saint Joseph Hospital. 773-725-0760
Jerome Hoeksema
Urologic, prostate, bladder cancer. Rush University Medical Center. 312-563-5000
Thomas C. Keeler
Urologic cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
James M. Kozlowski
Urologic cancer, urinary reconstruction, laparoscopic surgery. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-8146
John J. Kritsas
Urologic cancer, urologic oncology. AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center, Hinsdale. 630-887-0580
Paul B. Lyon
Prostate cancer, brachytherapy, laparoscopy, incontinence. Edward Hospital. 630-369-1572
Michael S. McGuire
Urologic, kidney, bladder cancer. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
John E. Milner
Bladder, prostate cancer; endourology. NorthShore University HealthSystem. 847-570-5020
Joseph Nuzzarello
Prostate cancer. Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. 630-653-5550
Robert M. Pasciak
Prostate cancer, da Vinci robotic surgery. Edward Hospital. 630-369-1572
Dennis A. Pessis
Prostate, kidney, testicular cancer. Rush University Medical Center. 312-563-3447
Marcus L. Quek
Prostate, bladder, kidney cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Mark J. Schacht
Prostate, kidney cancer. Presence Saint Francis Hospital. 847-328-5600
Arieh L. Shalhav
Reconstructive surgery; kidney, prostate cancer; urology. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Norm Smith
Bladder, prostate cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
George R. Sosenko
Prostate, bladder cancer. Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital. 630-725-9700
Gary D. Steinberg
Bladder, kidney, prostate cancer; urologic oncology. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Thomas Turk
Kidney, ureter and renal pelvis cancer. Loyola University Health System. 888-548-7888
Paul M. YonoverBladder, prostate, testicular cancer; InterStim therapy. Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. 773-281-1011
Gregory Zagaja
Urologic, prostate, bladder cancer. University of Chicago Medical Center. 888-824-0200
Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Howard B. Chrisman
Chemoembolization and tumor ablation. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-664-3278
Albert A. Nemcek jr.
Radiofrequency tumor ablation, interventional oncology, liver cancer/radioembolization. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-1791
Riad Salem
Cancer radiotherapy, cancer chemoembolization, liver cancer/chemoembolization. Northwestern Memorial Hospital. 312-695-1791
