Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Tackle Your New Year’s Fitness Resolution in Style

Be chic at the gym with trendy workout gear.

By Jessica Moazami

Published yesterday at 11:23 a.m.

Powwful sports bra, Bose wireless headphones, Lululemon backpack, Champion hand weights, Fitbit smartwatch, No Ka’Oi yoga mat, Under Armour trail shoes, Bkr water bottle, Lululemon towel, Nike running shoes, and Champion jump rope
Photo: Colleen Durkin
Locally Made

1. Powwful sports bra

$38, powwful.com

2. Bose wireless headphones

$150, Best Buy, 1000 W. North Ave.

3. Lululemon backpack

Lycra, $118, Lululemon, 1627 N. Damen Ave.

4. Champion hand weights

$3 to $24, Target, 1200 N. Larrabee St.

5. Fitbit smartwatch

$330, fitbit.com

6. No Ka’Oi yoga mat

$169, shopnokaoi.com

7. Under Armour trail shoes

$110, underarmour.com

8. Bkr water bottle

$40, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.

9. Lululemon towel

Microfiber, $38, Lululemon

10. Nike running shoes

$90 to $100, nike.com

11. Champion jump rope

$5, Target

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module