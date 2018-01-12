Tackle Your New Year’s Fitness Resolution in Style
Be chic at the gym with trendy workout gear.
Locally Made
1. Powwful sports bra
$38, powwful.com
2. Bose wireless headphones
$150, Best Buy, 1000 W. North Ave.
3. Lululemon backpack
Lycra, $118, Lululemon, 1627 N. Damen Ave.
4. Champion hand weights
$3 to $24, Target, 1200 N. Larrabee St.
5. Fitbit smartwatch
$330, fitbit.com
6. No Ka’Oi yoga mat
$169, shopnokaoi.com
7. Under Armour trail shoes
$110, underarmour.com
8. Bkr water bottle
$40, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave.
9. Lululemon towel
Microfiber, $38, Lululemon
10. Nike running shoes
$90 to $100, nike.com
11. Champion jump rope
$5, Target
