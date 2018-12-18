How to Spend How to Spend $900,000 at Van Cleef & Arpels The shimmery delights this ultraluxe jeweler brings to its new Gold Coast shop may be pricey as a house — but it sure is fun to dream.

Forget breakfast at Tiffany’s. These days it’s all about lounging in the art deco salon at the Van Cleef & Arpels boutique. The legendary jewelry company, founded in France more than a century ago, doubled the size of its space when it moved from Michigan Avenue to Oak Street, filling 3,800 square feet with elegant baubles. Along with the designs that made the brand a must-have among ladies who lunch (the whimsical bejeweled animal brooches, the iconic clover of its Alhambra line), the new shop includes a library where you can browse books about the maison, as well as archival materials like initial sketches. You’ll also find the largest collection of one-of-a-kind Van Cleef jewels and timepieces ever assembled in Chicago — so there’s even less of a chance you’ll run into someone wearing the same million-dollar adornment (#RichPeopleProblems). 65 E. Oak St.

$785,000 Diamond, platinum, and white gold necklace with detachable pendant Photos: Van Cleef & Arpels

$20,600 Gold and diamond ring

$16,100 Gold, malachite, and diamond earrings

$21,500 White gold, diamond, and turquoise bracelet

$5,650 Gold, mother-of-pearl, tiger-eye, and onyx brooch

$39,900 Gold and diamond watch

This article appears in the January 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

