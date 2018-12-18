Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
How to Spend

How to Spend $900,000 at Van Cleef & Arpels

The shimmery delights this ultraluxe jeweler brings to its new Gold Coast shop may be pricey as a house — but it sure is fun to dream.

By Heidi Mitchell

Published today at 1:50 p.m.

Forget breakfast at Tiffany’s. These days it’s all about lounging in the art deco salon at the Van Cleef & Arpels boutique. The legendary jewelry company, founded in France more than a century ago, doubled the size of its space when it moved from Michigan Avenue to Oak Street, filling 3,800 square feet with elegant baubles. Along with the designs that made the brand a must-have among ladies who lunch (the whimsical bejeweled animal brooches, the iconic clover of its Alhambra line), the new shop includes a library where you can browse books about the maison, as well as archival materials like initial sketches. You’ll also find the largest collection of one-of-a-kind Van Cleef jewels and timepieces ever assembled in Chicago — so there’s even less of a chance you’ll run into someone wearing the same million-dollar adornment (#RichPeopleProblems). 65 E. Oak St.

Diamond, platinum, and white gold necklace with detachable pendant

$785,000

Diamond, platinum, and white gold necklace with detachable pendant
Photos: Van Cleef & Arpels
Gold and diamond ring

$20,600

Gold and diamond ring
Gold, malachite, and diamond earrings

$16,100

Gold, malachite, and diamond earrings
White gold, diamond, and turquoise bracelet

$21,500

White gold, diamond, and turquoise bracelet
Gold, mother-of-pearl, tiger-eye, and onyx brooch

$5,650

Gold, mother-of-pearl, tiger-eye, and onyx brooch
Gold and diamond watch

$39,900

Gold and diamond watch

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module