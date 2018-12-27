Your Talking Points for January 2019

1 If you notice a lot of violet skullcaps at O’Hare on Jan. 2, it’s because every bishop in the U.S. is convening at Mundelein Seminary, at the request of Pope Francis. Top of the agenda: the ongoing sex abuse mess in the Catholic Church.

2 Tune your banjo for a minor-key farewell: The store at the much-beloved Armitage location of the Old Town School of Folk Music is closing this month.

3 R. Kelly keeps rebounding from gross allegation after (really) gross allegation. Will that change once people hear his accusers speak? They get the Lifetime treatment in Surviving R. Kelly, a docuseries premiering Jan. 3.

4 Major League Soccer continues trying to make fútbol a thing in the U.S. This year’s draft — histrionically dubbed SuperDraft — takes place Jan. 11 at McCormick Place. The upside of the Fire’s dreadful season: They pick fifth.

