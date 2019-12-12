CPD Plagued by Low Clearance Rate, Too Few Detectives
Last month, a yearlong study by the Police Executive Research Forum offered a damning indictment of the way the Chicago Police Department investigates homicides. We took a closer look at the report:
Low Clearance Rate
Chicago’s rate of solving murders has edged up as homicides have dipped but still trails some other big cities.
Misapplied Manpower
One issue the study identified: The fewest dedicated homicide detectives are assigned to the part of the city with the most murders.
Drop in Forensic Specialists
In 2014, the CPD stopped hiring police forensic investigators, the only personnel authorized to perform certain lab tests. The result: delays in processing homicide evidence.
Detective Shortage
Chicago has a lower proportion of detective slots than other big cities: 1,127 on a force of 13,352 total officers.
SOURCE: Police Executive Research Forum report
