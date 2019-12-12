Edit Module
CPD Plagued by Low Clearance Rate, Too Few Detectives

Last month, a yearlong study by the Police Executive Research Forum offered a damning indictment of the way the Chicago Police Department investigates homicides. We took a closer look at the report:

By Christian Belanger

Published today at 2:01 p.m.

Low Clearance Rate

Chicago’s rate of solving murders has edged up as homicides have dipped but still trails some other big cities.

Low clearance rate info graphic

 

Misapplied Manpower

One issue the study identified: The fewest dedicated homicide detectives are assigned to the part of the city with the most murders.

Misapplied manpower info graphic

 

Drop in Forensic Specialists

In 2014, the CPD stopped hiring police forensic investigators, the only personnel authorized to perform certain lab tests. The result: delays in processing homicide evidence.

Forensic specialists info graphic

 

Detective Shortage

Chicago has a lower proportion of detective slots than other big cities: 1,127 on a force of 13,352 total officers.

Detective shortage info graphic 1
Detective shortage info graphic 2
SOURCE: Police Executive Research Forum report

